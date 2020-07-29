Shamar Beatty, a graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School, walked across the baseball field at LECOM Park July 29 wearing a special mask and stole.

His navy blue mask had his name, Class of 2020 and two Lakewood Ranch High logos surrounding a photo of him in his football uniform. His stole, colored green to match the school's colors, had photos of his family and memories of him during his time at the high school.

When he looked into the stands he found his family proudly cheering for him.

Lakewood Ranch High School graduates were able to celebrate all their accomplishments during their graduation ceremony at LECOM Park July 29.

"It's incredible," said Britney Sullivan, one of the about 630 Lakewood Ranch High graduates. "This is the day we've all been waiting for."

Graduate Jaelyn Teague said the ceremony was bittersweet because she was excited the school was able to have a graduation but sad she would be saying goodbye to her classmates for the last time.