Kacy Bua and Hayden Springer say having a graduation ceremony is amazing because they didn't think it would happen due to COVID-19.

Ready to move on from Lakewood Ranch

Isabella Liberti and Kelsey Le line up for graduation. "It feels strange because I expected a graduation," Liberti says.

Dustin Dahlquist, principal of Lakewood Ranch High School, welcomes graduates and their families to the school's graduation ceremony at LECOM Park.

Lila Casal gives her graduation speech.

Morgan Kirchman talks about how Lakewood Ranch High School's Class of 2020 is unified.

Lily Potter shares a poem during her graduation speech.

Christina Williams shares some of the lessons she's learned throughout her time at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Emily Brandt proudly holds her diploma while walking across the field. "It's a relief to walk across and hear you name," she says.

JT Girman wears a stole, medial and cords to represent his accomplishments.

Lindsey Hyer shows off her diploma to her family in the stands.

Sophie Walker and Zack Weston make their way across the field with their diplomas.

Jack Beatenhead wears a Lakewood Ranch High School mask during his graduation ceremony.

Emma Barnes says walking across the field feels amazing. "It's good to know we made it," she says.

Shamar Beatty points to his family in the stands while walking across the field with his diploma. His sash and mask has photos of memories from his time at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Lucy Crank makes her way across the field.

Deklyn Falkner is excited to finally graduate from Lakewood Ranch High School. She plans to go into the medical field.

Richie Fallacaro is ready to move onto the next chapter in his life and become an adult.

Mark Fulwood is surprised Lakewood Ranch High School had a ceremony due to COVID-19, but he's excited to graduate.

Elizabeth Yochim and Maggie Yates celebrate their graduation.

Madeline Kiehl, Ilisa Cali and Madison Giuliano graduate together. They have been friends since third grade.

Nathan Pease, Keon Buckley and Jaden Jones celebrate their graduation after the ceremony.

Emma Crutchfield, Josie Curtis and Emma Brooks are glad to be done with high school and are excited to be graduates.

David Astman celebrates the graduation of his daughter Brianna Astman with his wife Ileana Astman. David and Ileana Astman brings balloons to commemorate the graduation.

Roberto Ortega and Margo Valenzuela give their daughter Athzira Ortega flowers and balloons to celebrate her graduation from Lakewood Ranch High School.

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors celebrate a bittersweet graduation.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Shamar Beatty, a graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School, walked across the baseball field at LECOM Park July 29 wearing a special mask and stole. 

His navy blue mask had his name, Class of 2020 and two Lakewood Ranch High logos surrounding a photo of him in his football uniform. His stole, colored green to match the school's colors, had photos of his family and memories of him during his time at the high school.

When he looked into the stands he found his family proudly cheering for him. 

Lakewood Ranch High School graduates were able to celebrate all their accomplishments during their graduation ceremony at LECOM Park July 29. 

"It's incredible," said Britney Sullivan, one of the about 630 Lakewood Ranch High graduates. "This is the day we've all been waiting for."

Graduate Jaelyn Teague said the ceremony was bittersweet because she was excited the school was able to have a graduation but sad she would be saying goodbye to her classmates for the last time.

