Ranch Nite Wednesdays returns as a regular social event in Lakewood Ranch

With the popular Ranch Nite Wednesdays back in business at Waterside Place, many area residents have filled in a spot on their social calendars.

“We’ve been waiting to be able to participate in some of these events, where we can get to know our new neighbors,” Central Park's Crystal Selby said.

Features included a mobile bar by Cornerstone & Co., live music by Sarasota’s Sinewave Band, and numerous food vendors.

The MVP Sports and Social Club's cornhole league is again a regular attraction at the weekly event.

Chris McComas of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities said he runs the largest cornhole league in the United States.

“It’s just been an incredible success seeing all the people of all skill levels, abilities, and walks of life, from every corner of the world even, play in this league,” he said.

“You're not going to find anything like this anywhere,” he also said. “It’s the greatest thing you can do on a Wednesday night to break up the week.”

Amanda Champ, owner of Surfing Coconut, said it was her first time participating in the market, although she had already been involved in the Farmer’s Market at Waterside.

“It’s new, it’s different,” she said. “It’s more of a community, all-ages type of midweek break from the workweek,” she said. “This is a fun evening market where people can unwind and relax, and forget they have to go to work tomorrow.”

“It’s nice to eat, drink, and support a local business,” said Sarasota’s Marissa Blardi, who was shopping for jewelry.

Country Club’s Karren Morgan said the event was an important gateway for newcomers to the community.

“It’s a great way to meet lots of people that you wouldn't have access to normally ... a lot of age groups,” she said.