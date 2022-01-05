Ranch Nite Wednesdays becomes a tradition at Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Chris DeCosta and his son, Austin, waited in line for a monster-sized order of nachos from a Mexican food vendor during Ranch Nite Wednesdays on Jan. 5.

The weekly night filled with food trucks, live music, cornhole and drinks have become a tradition for them. They often go to Ranch Nites, which takes place at Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch, for Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, BBQ and nachos.

"This is great, and we are so excited to have this here," DeCosta said as Austin balanced the nacho mountain in his hands. "We usually don't miss this."

All of the food trucks had long lines, with the Siesta Pops Mini Donuts truck being among the most popular for those seeking a sweet treat — or to simply play in the bubbles provided by a machine at the front of the truck. The food lineup is usually not the same from week to week, giving diners like the DeCostas something new to look forward to each week.

Jah Movement delighted the crowd with a blend of reggae and other popular tunes. The band was a big reason that Wade and Tunisha Thomas came out for Ranch Nite. The couple moved to Lakewood Ranch in September from Orange County, New York, and was taking in Ranch Nite for a second time.

"This is amazing," Wade Thomas said. "We will definitely be back for more of these. We love it."

Ranch Nite takes place from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday night at Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch.