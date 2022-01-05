 Skip to main content
Chelsae Lund, of Lakewood Ranch, says her 18 month-old daughter never smiles for a camera — until this shot.

Ranch Nite Wednesdays becomes a tradition at Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch

MVP Sports and Social Cornhole League participants play cornhole during Ranch Nite Wednesdays.

Chris and Austin DeCosta, of Lakewood Ranch, get set to tackle a huge order of nachos.

Ranch Nite Wednesday attendees dance to the music of popular Sarasota-based Jah Movement.

Lakewood Ranch's Mark Ford and Jane Ebury look over the selection of mini donuts from the Siesta Pops Mini Donuts food truck.

More than a dozen food trucks line the streets of Waterside Place on Jan. 5.

Jah Movement entertains the crowd with their mix of reggae music and other popular tunes.

Brigid Primrose and her 11 month-old son, Theo, enjoy a break from the cold weather of their native Cleveland.

Dana Arcos, of Lakewood Ranch enjoys, a night at Waterside Place with her 6 month-old son, Sawyer.

Josh Burch, of Lakewood Ranch, takes a spin on the dance floor with his 2 year-old daughter, Collins.

Bobo the dog hitches a ride on the back of her owner Ken Harpley, of Palmetto.

Lakewood Ranch's Louise Grigg, Wade Thomas and Tunisa Thomas take in the music and sights of Ranch Nite Wednesday.

Chris Pilcher and Michael Becker, both of Lakewood Ranch, fire off their shots in a game of cornhole.

Ranch Nite Wednesdays have been a hit at Waterside in Lakewood Ranch since moving to the new development in October.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Chris DeCosta and his son, Austin, waited in line for a monster-sized order of nachos from a Mexican food vendor during Ranch Nite Wednesdays on Jan. 5.

The weekly night filled with food trucks, live music, cornhole and drinks have become a tradition for them. They often go to Ranch Nites, which takes place at Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch, for Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, BBQ and nachos. 

"This is great, and we are so excited to have this here," DeCosta said as Austin balanced the nacho mountain in his hands. "We usually don't miss this."

All of the food trucks had long lines, with the Siesta Pops Mini Donuts truck being among the most popular for those seeking a sweet treat — or to simply play in the bubbles provided by a machine at the front of the truck. The food lineup is usually not the same from week to week, giving diners like the DeCostas something new to look forward to each week.

Jah Movement delighted the crowd with a blend of reggae and other popular tunes. The band was a big reason that Wade and Tunisha Thomas came out for Ranch Nite. The couple moved to Lakewood Ranch in September from Orange County, New York, and was taking in Ranch Nite for a second time. 

"This is amazing," Wade Thomas said. "We will definitely be back for more of these. We love it."

Ranch Nite takes place from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday night at Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch. 

