Lakewood Ranch's Laura Dardy adjusted her poncho as she walked with her dog, Toby, toward the finish line of the fifth annual Doggies for Duchenne Run Feb. 1.

"It's fun running in the rain," Dardy said.

Dardy wanted to support Grayson Tullio, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is the inspiration for the nonprofit Another Day for Gray.

The nonprofit raises funds and awareness about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and receives 50% of the proceeds from the Doggies for Duchenne Run. The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch receives the other half of the proceeds.

Hours of rain didn't stop 330 people from participating in the 5K run, 5K run with dogs, 1-mile walk and a CrossFit challenge.

"If Grayson can get up every day out of the wheelchair and fight Duchenne, we can go and run a 5K," said Monika Oberer, one of the race founders.

The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch also brought dogs, like 1-year-old Irwin and 6-months-old Willos, to the race to promote the nonprofit and hopefully get adopted.