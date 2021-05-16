 Skip to main content
Seniors Jeremy Michael, Bianca Lowery and Lexi Orefice look forward to dancing the night away at their prom.

Prom prevails for Lakewood Ranch seniors

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Jeremy Michael, Bianca Lowery and Lexi Orefice look forward to dancing the night away at their prom.

Eduardo Mirandra drops off Nemesis Rivera, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, after her mother, Isis Sanchez takes photos of her to commemorate the prom.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Eduardo Mirandra drops off Nemesis Rivera, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, after her mother, Isis Sanchez takes photos of her to commemorate the prom.

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors take a limo to prom.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors take a limo to prom.

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors enjoy a night in Paris for their prom, which was organized by mothers of two Lakewood Ranch High seniors.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors enjoy a night in Paris for their prom, which was organized by mothers of two Lakewood Ranch High seniors.

Seniors Tayjah Kennedy and Dania Polanco vote for prom king and queen.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Tayjah Kennedy and Dania Polanco vote for prom king and queen.

Senior Leah Oakin brings Parker Oler, who graduated from Palmetto High School last year, as her date to prom.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Senior Leah Oakin brings Parker Oler, who graduated from Palmetto High School last year, as her date to prom.

Lakewood Ranch High senior Sophia Milligan hopes going to prom with her date Joseph Palmeri will make up for what seniors lost this year due to the pandemic.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Lakewood Ranch High senior Sophia Milligan hopes going to prom with her date Joseph Palmeri will make up for what seniors lost this year due to the pandemic.

Lakewood Ranch High seniors Sophia Milligan and Sofia Pagan are grateful to have a senior prom.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Lakewood Ranch High seniors Sophia Milligan and Sofia Pagan are grateful to have a senior prom.

Seniors Stacey Balloch and Gina Miceli have fun at their prom. "It feels really good to be here," Miceli says. "I was scared we weren't going to get one."

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Stacey Balloch and Gina Miceli have fun at their prom. "It feels really good to be here," Miceli says. "I was scared we weren't going to get one."

Faith Moore, a student at the State College of Florida and Lakewood Ranch High seniors Erika Lyvers, Meghan Llamas and Jackson Randolph are thrilled to be at prom. Llamas' mother organized the prom with Angie Lenchinsky Scarpa.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Faith Moore, a student at the State College of Florida and Lakewood Ranch High seniors Erika Lyvers, Meghan Llamas and Jackson Randolph are thrilled to be at prom. Llamas' mother organized the prom with Angie Lenchinsky Scarpa.

Lakewood Ranch High junior Isaias Morales and senior Jordan Heffner hope to make a memory at prom using glow sticks.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Lakewood Ranch High junior Isaias Morales and senior Jordan Heffner hope to make a memory at prom using glow sticks.

Seniors Julia Kuehn, Peyton Trent, AJ Sprague and Makenna Clarkin have fun hanging out with friends at prom without wearing masks. "We can actually recognize each other now," Julia Kuehn says.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Julia Kuehn, Peyton Trent, AJ Sprague and Makenna Clarkin have fun hanging out with friends at prom without wearing masks. "We can actually recognize each other now," Julia Kuehn says.

Lakewood Ranch High students dance as a group to the "Cupid Shuffle."

Monday, May 17, 2021

Lakewood Ranch High students dance as a group to the "Cupid Shuffle."

Senior Yancarlos Perez dances to "Cotton Eye Joe" with junior Megan Scully.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Senior Yancarlos Perez dances to "Cotton Eye Joe" with junior Megan Scully.

Seniors Bella Crisci, Elizabeth Hescock and Clay Green commemorate their prom at a photo booth.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Bella Crisci, Elizabeth Hescock and Clay Green commemorate their prom at a photo booth.

Seniors Matthew Donato, Jakin Wilson and Makena Murack cheer for Fallon Gehrke after she's announced as the prom queen.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Matthew Donato, Jakin Wilson and Makena Murack cheer for Fallon Gehrke after she's announced as the prom queen.

Seniors Fallon Gehrke and Evan Taylor celebrate winning prom queen and king. "It feels pretty good [to be named prom king]," Taylor says. "I'm pretty surprised."

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Fallon Gehrke and Evan Taylor celebrate winning prom queen and king. "It feels pretty good [to be named prom king]," Taylor says. "I'm pretty surprised."

Students get low while dancing to Flo Rida's "Low" on the dance floor.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Students get low while dancing to Flo Rida's "Low" on the dance floor.

Seniors Jacob Patrick and Alise Mirikitani are glad to see friends at prom before they graduate in June.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Seniors Jacob Patrick and Alise Mirikitani are glad to see friends at prom before they graduate in June.

After the Lakewood Ranch High prom was cancelled, a private one was organized to replace it.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Fallon Gehrke, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, wasn't expecting to have a prom.

When Gehrke walked into the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Sarasota May 15 and saw balloons, decorations and a dance floor, she was grateful two Lakewood Ranch High parents decided to host a prom on their own.

The surprises kept coming for Gehrke when she was named prom queen. 

"It's pretty crazy," Gehrke said. "I wasn't expecting it."

About 250 seniors and their guests danced the night away at the prom. 

"I'm glad we had it at all," senior Sofia Pagan said. "I was sad there wasn't going to be one this year, especially since this year has been so hard for us."

Senior Sophia Milligan said the prom makes up for what the senior class lost this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

