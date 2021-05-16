Prom prevails for Lakewood Ranch seniors

Fallon Gehrke, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, wasn't expecting to have a prom.

When Gehrke walked into the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Sarasota May 15 and saw balloons, decorations and a dance floor, she was grateful two Lakewood Ranch High parents decided to host a prom on their own.

The surprises kept coming for Gehrke when she was named prom queen.

"It's pretty crazy," Gehrke said. "I wasn't expecting it."

About 250 seniors and their guests danced the night away at the prom.

"I'm glad we had it at all," senior Sofia Pagan said. "I was sad there wasn't going to be one this year, especially since this year has been so hard for us."

Senior Sophia Milligan said the prom makes up for what the senior class lost this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.