About two dozen decorated cars took part.

PRIDE car parade rolls through downtown

The first car began the parade around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Balloons and festive decorations were everywhere.

Diners and others along Main Street waved and took photos.

The Stonewall riots, which occurred in June 1969 in New York City, gave rise to the Pride movement.

One car wore a smiley face.

About two dozen cars took part.

Messages of love were prevalent.

The parade proceeded from U.S. 301 to the bayfront on Main Street.

One convertible carried an array of balloons.

Cars drove slowly down Main Street, which remained open to traffic.

About two dozen decorated cars paraded down Main Street on Saturday.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

About two dozen decorated cars, trucks, SUVs and one bicycle rolled down Main Street on Saturday as part of Project PRIDE SRQ’s car parade.

The event was part of the local organization’s observance of Pride Month, chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969 in New York City.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines still in effect barring large-scale gatherings, organizers asked supporters to watch a live-stream of the event instead of supporting it in person along the route.

Still, passers-by and outdoor diners along Main Street's recently reopened restaurants snapped photos and took videos while waving and cheering.

Participants in the parade were also asked to refrain from horn-honking, which  would have likely violated city noise rules.

