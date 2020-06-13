PRIDE car parade rolls through downtown

About two dozen decorated cars, trucks, SUVs and one bicycle rolled down Main Street on Saturday as part of Project PRIDE SRQ’s car parade.

The event was part of the local organization’s observance of Pride Month, chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969 in New York City.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines still in effect barring large-scale gatherings, organizers asked supporters to watch a live-stream of the event instead of supporting it in person along the route.

Still, passers-by and outdoor diners along Main Street's recently reopened restaurants snapped photos and took videos while waving and cheering.

Participants in the parade were also asked to refrain from horn-honking, which would have likely violated city noise rules.