 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Niko Goesel waves from her car.

Pride car parade drives through downtown Sarasota

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Niko Goesel waves from her car.

Berry Ayers and Xander Moricz lead the parade.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Berry Ayers and Xander Moricz lead the parade.

Parade riders wave to the crowd.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Parade riders wave to the crowd.

Cars started rolling through Main Street at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Cars started rolling through Main Street at 11 p.m.

Cars started rolling through Main Street at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Cars started rolling through Main Street at 11 p.m.

Cars started rolling through Main Street at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Cars started rolling through Main Street at 11 p.m.

Rachel Leeper, Em Ortiz and Lily Amos cruise through Main Street.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Rachel Leeper, Em Ortiz and Lily Amos cruise through Main Street.

Parade riders wave to the crowd.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Parade riders wave to the crowd.

Motorcycle riders go through Main Street to cheers.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Motorcycle riders go through Main Street to cheers.

Motorcycle riders go through Main Street to cheers.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Motorcycle riders go through Main Street to cheers.

Vehicles went through Main Street to cheers.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Vehicles went through Main Street to cheers.

Sienna and Cataline Campbell wave from the top of their car.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Sienna and Cataline Campbell wave from the top of their car.

Vehicles went through Main Street to cheers.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Vehicles went through Main Street to cheers.

Samantha Ponzillo brings some energy to the parade.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Samantha Ponzillo brings some energy to the parade.

Parade riders wave to the crowd.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Parade riders wave to the crowd.

Vehicles cruise through Main Street.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Vehicles cruise through Main Street.

MacKinzie and Ocean Deets cheer on the vehicles.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

MacKinzie and Ocean Deets cheer on the vehicles.

Brisk Jai and Kiley Greene

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Brisk Jai and Kiley Greene

Julianna Fox and Melissa Shepard

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Julianna Fox and Melissa Shepard

Alex Martinez cheers on the parade.

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Alex Martinez cheers on the parade.

Amiya Sloan, Halia Morris and Jordan Gowgiel

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Amiya Sloan, Halia Morris and Jordan Gowgiel

Rain Pearson and Amethyst Rogers

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Rain Pearson and Amethyst Rogers

Sara Jonas and Aaron Watanabe

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Sara Jonas and Aaron Watanabe

Jim Del Rio, Jason Champion, Ilyas Sayeg, Greg Cadili and Rob Kime

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Jim Del Rio, Jason Champion, Ilyas Sayeg, Greg Cadili and Rob Kime

Kira Kellner, Izzie Foley and Henry Kellner

Saturday, Jun. 11, 2022 |

Kira Kellner, Izzie Foley and Henry Kellner

Share
The Project Pride SRQ parade was held Sat. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Project Pride SRQ led a colorful crew of cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles through Main Street as part of its annual car parade for Pride Month on June 11.

The parade, which is part of the organization's programs and events throughout Pride Month, started through Main Street and passed through the farmers market area before concluding at Bayfront Park. 

Crowds cheered on either side of Main Street and waved pride flags and fans in support. 

The event concluded with an afterparty at O'Leary's Tiki Bar at Bayfront Park. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement