Pride car parade drives through downtown Sarasota

The Project Pride SRQ parade was held Sat. 11.
Project Pride SRQ led a colorful crew of cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles through Main Street as part of its annual car parade for Pride Month on June 11.
The parade, which is part of the organization's programs and events throughout Pride Month, started through Main Street and passed through the farmers market area before concluding at Bayfront Park.
Crowds cheered on either side of Main Street and waved pride flags and fans in support.
The event concluded with an afterparty at O'Leary's Tiki Bar at Bayfront Park.
