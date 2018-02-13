 Skip to main content
Diane Brune gives her Humanitarian of the Year award acceptance speech.

Power of gals on display in Lakewood Ranch

Diane Brune gives her Humanitarian of the Year award acceptance speech.

Central Park's John Fain chats with Jill Gass, a member of the Cheers for Charity Giving Circle.

Elaine Steinfurth of the Women's Charitable Fund and Linda McGrath of Giving for Hope support the event.

Sisterhood for Good members Wanda Martinetto, Kathy Collums and Angela Massaro-Fain have been longtime Giving Circle members.

Greenbrook's Mary Scott Ross and Susan Schuchat of the Women's Charitable Fund say "cheers."

Pamela Stith, a guest of Jen Steube of Sisterhood for Good, do some networking on the patio.

Sarasota's Suzi Atherton and Julie Smith of the Women's Charitable Fund, planned the event.

Amanda Tullidge, Kim Ragan, Sandra Marines and Jill Gass from Cheers for Charity hope to raise the bar for charity in 2018.

Janel Shinn, Stephanie Hodges, Olivia Lamer, Sarah Crittenden, and Tessa Nichol get together before the event's kickoff.

Carrie Starr Rummer, Roxanne Sima, Kathy Collums and Tiffany Farrell, members of Sisterhood for Good, take a break from the festivities.

Chris Romine, the senior vice president of Northern Trust, opens the awards presentation.

County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh presents the Humanitarian of the Year of award to an emotional Diane Brune.

Ann Colonma and Andi Watson from Just for Girls pose with the check presented to their nonprofit at GALentine's.

Women's Giving Circle groups celebrate GALentine's day at the Sarasota Polo Club.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Diane Brune's eyes watered as she accepted the Humanitarian of Year Award Feb. 13 at the GALentine's gathering to honor Lakewood Ranch's Women's Giving Circles at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

All around, her fellow Giving Circle members cheered for their friend, and even cried some tears of their own.

“I treasure women,” Brune said to the crowd. “To get this award in a room full of beautiful, philanthropic women is the best feeling ever.”

All six Women’s Giving Circles in the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund gathered to talk about their 2018 goals. Tami Conetta, the senior vice-president of Northern Trust, was met with cheers when she explained what makes the event special.

"It’s girls celebrating girls,” she said.

 

