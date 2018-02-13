Power of gals on display in Lakewood Ranch

Diane Brune's eyes watered as she accepted the Humanitarian of Year Award Feb. 13 at the GALentine's gathering to honor Lakewood Ranch's Women's Giving Circles at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

All around, her fellow Giving Circle members cheered for their friend, and even cried some tears of their own.

“I treasure women,” Brune said to the crowd. “To get this award in a room full of beautiful, philanthropic women is the best feeling ever.”

All six Women’s Giving Circles in the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund gathered to talk about their 2018 goals. Tami Conetta, the senior vice-president of Northern Trust, was met with cheers when she explained what makes the event special.

"It’s girls celebrating girls,” she said.