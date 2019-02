If there's one thing children can sit down for two hours for, it's a good movie.

Church of the Redeemer played a free movie for children and their families on Feb. 8 at sunset. The church set up a large screen in their front lawn and provided hot dogs and popcorn for the movie. The event was free and open to the public. Thompson's popcorn provided the snacks.

The children watched "Incredibles 2."