Plymouth Harbor, Tidewell Hospice honor veterans with pinning ceremony

More than 40 of Plymouth Harbor's 80 veteran residents were honored in a pinning ceremony on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Veterans, their families and guests gathered at Plymouth Harbor for the ceremony, which was in partnership with Tidewell Hospice. Over the years, Tidewell has pinned more than 7,000 patients in ceremonies such as these. Each branch of the military was represented, with 17 Army veterans, 11 Air Force veterans, nine Navy veterans, four Marine veterans and two Coast Guard veterans, and each attendee received the Hospice Veterans Partnership Pin.

"There's a lot of representation sitting in this room, and it is an honor and privilege to be here with you today," Tidewell volunteer and Air Force veteran Terry Purcell said.

Four volunteers went into the audience to pin veterans who could not walk to the stage, and each veteran was thanked and saluted after the pin was secured to their lapel.

"It's nice to see and recognize other people like myself that I've known before and after I came here," Air Force veteran Allen Jennings said.