Anne Casanova welcomed the crowd.

Plymouth Harbor, Tidewell Hospice honor veterans with pinning ceremony

Terry Purcell, Tidewell volunteer and Air Force veteran, welcomed the attendees.

Stacy Groff, Terry Purcell and Brian Preston gather pins for veterans.

Terry Purcell pins Bob Lavender.

John Joly from Tidewell prepares to attach another pin.

Albert Higgins received his pin from Terry Purcell.

Dozens of pins were standing by to be pinned on veterans.

Bill Steele received his pin.

Sallie Van Arsdale received a pin from Terry Purcell.

Gary Olsen and Terry Purcell salute each other.

Gary Olsen receives a pin from Terry Purcell.

Veterans lined up to receive their pins.

Brian Preston, John Joly and Terry Purcell salute the veterans.

David Beliles received his pin.

Allen Jennings and Judy Liersch

Veterans and Tidewell associates Terry Purcell, Brian Preston, Carl Denney and John Joly

The name of each Plymouth Harbor veteran was posted along the hallway.

More than 40 of Plymouth Harbor's 80 veterans attended the ceremony and received a pin.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

More than 40 of Plymouth Harbor's 80 veteran residents were honored in a pinning ceremony on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. 

Veterans, their families and guests gathered at Plymouth Harbor for the ceremony, which was in partnership with Tidewell Hospice. Over the years, Tidewell has pinned more than 7,000 patients in ceremonies such as these. Each branch of the military was represented, with 17 Army veterans, 11 Air Force veterans, nine Navy veterans, four Marine veterans and two Coast Guard veterans, and each attendee received the Hospice Veterans Partnership Pin. 

"There's a lot of representation sitting in this room, and it is an honor and privilege to be here with you today," Tidewell volunteer and Air Force veteran Terry Purcell said. 

Four volunteers went into the audience to pin veterans who could not walk to the stage, and each veteran was thanked and saluted after the pin was secured to their lapel. 

"It's nice to see and recognize other people like myself that I've known before and after I came here," Air Force veteran Allen Jennings said. 

