 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Seniors Kiya Resner and Alea Monson take a photo to commemorate their final homecoming bonfire.

Pirates carry on homecoming bonfire in Bradenton

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Seniors Kiya Resner and Alea Monson take a photo to commemorate their final homecoming bonfire.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Jack Soodek and Hunter Gionfriddo grill hotdogs for the annual homecoming bonfire.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Seniors Jack Soodek and Hunter Gionfriddo grill hotdogs for the annual homecoming bonfire.

Buy this Photo
Senior Kayla Keane and junior Sara Hall dance in unison as the homecoming bonfire gets started. Hall said she couldn't wait to be a part of the Student Government Association flash mob, which performed during the event.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Kayla Keane and junior Sara Hall dance in unison as the homecoming bonfire gets started. Hall said she couldn't wait to be a part of the Student Government Association flash mob, which performed during the event.

Buy this Photo
Senior Jasmin Mendoza enjoys a s'more during the bonfire. She said she was excited for the big dance circle at the end of the night.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Jasmin Mendoza enjoys a s'more during the bonfire. She said she was excited for the big dance circle at the end of the night.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Alli Bloski, Jaden Manfredi, Cydney Brummett, Gine Lovelace and Ireland Coker make s'mores together.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Seniors Alli Bloski, Jaden Manfredi, Cydney Brummett, Gine Lovelace and Ireland Coker make s'mores together.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Principal Matt Whelden kisses Dorothy, a heifer in Braden River High School's Future Farmers of America program. Whelden was selected to kiss Dorothy because students donated the most money under his name.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Assistant Principal Matt Whelden kisses Dorothy, a heifer in Braden River High School's Future Farmers of America program. Whelden was selected to kiss Dorothy because students donated the most money under his name.

Buy this Photo
Senior Emily Byrd dances while enjoying a s'more. Byrd said she was going to make her final bonfire the best one ever.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Emily Byrd dances while enjoying a s'more. Byrd said she was going to make her final bonfire the best one ever.

Buy this Photo
Marching Band of Pirates color guard members junior Natalie Valentine and freshman Grace Scutti dance together while the drumline plays a cadence.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Marching Band of Pirates color guard members junior Natalie Valentine and freshman Grace Scutti dance together while the drumline plays a cadence.

Buy this Photo
Senior Braden Hameed performs with the Marching Band of Pirates in his final homecoming bonfire.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Braden Hameed performs with the Marching Band of Pirates in his final homecoming bonfire.

Buy this Photo
Marching Band of Pirates color guard member and sophomore Ashauntay Floyd dances to the drumline's cadence. Floyd said she loves performing and being able to show school spirit.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Marching Band of Pirates color guard member and sophomore Ashauntay Floyd dances to the drumline's cadence. Floyd said she loves performing and being able to show school spirit.

Buy this Photo
Senior varsity cheerleader Stephanie Infanti said celebrating her last homecoming was bittersweet.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior varsity cheerleader Stephanie Infanti said celebrating her last homecoming was bittersweet.

Buy this Photo
Senior Sebastian Colosia (center), with friends Mary Kate Nolan (left) and Lexi Farmer (right) get the crowd excited with the school mascot, Capt. Crossbones.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Sebastian Colosia (center), with friends Mary Kate Nolan (left) and Lexi Farmer (right) get the crowd excited with the school mascot, Capt. Crossbones.

Buy this Photo
Senior Liam Antoszewski, a section leader and Student Government Association senator, leads the crowd in chanting "Let's go Shawqi!" for quarterback Shawqi Itraish.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Liam Antoszewski, a section leader and Student Government Association senator, leads the crowd in chanting "Let's go Shawqi!" for quarterback Shawqi Itraish.

Buy this Photo
Sydney Brummett, Ireland Coker and Alli Bloski say the homecoming game was the best part of homecoming week.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Sydney Brummett, Ireland Coker and Alli Bloski say the homecoming game was the best part of homecoming week.

Buy this Photo
Varsity cheerleaders Lucie Dunlap, Savannah Grill and Hallie Bouchard lead the crowd in shouting "We are the B. We are the R. We are the pirates."

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Varsity cheerleaders Lucie Dunlap, Savannah Grill and Hallie Bouchard lead the crowd in shouting "We are the B. We are the R. We are the pirates."

Buy this Photo
Juniors Izzy Rines and Austin Despot are presented on the homecoming court.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Juniors Izzy Rines and Austin Despot are presented on the homecoming court.

Buy this Photo
Senior Ludney Guillaume cheers for her friends on the homecoming court as they walk the football field.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Ludney Guillaume cheers for her friends on the homecoming court as they walk the football field.

Buy this Photo
Freshman homecoming princess Maya Dreyfus and prince Benny Hedgepeth are all smiles.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Freshman homecoming princess Maya Dreyfus and prince Benny Hedgepeth are all smiles.

Buy this Photo
Senior Morgan Christiansen is all smiles after being named homecoming queen.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Senior Morgan Christiansen is all smiles after being named homecoming queen.

Buy this Photo
Homecoming senior prince and princess D'Angelo Antonino and Zoe Gillson wave to the crowd.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Homecoming senior prince and princess D'Angelo Antonino and Zoe Gillson wave to the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Homecoming king and queen Juan Brito and Morgan Christiansen enjoy a victory ride.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Homecoming king and queen Juan Brito and Morgan Christiansen enjoy a victory ride.

Buy this Photo
Braden River's Gabriel McDerment, visitor Isabella Henry, and fellow Pirates Curran McDerment and Joel Olvera show their pirate spirit with hats.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 |

Braden River's Gabriel McDerment, visitor Isabella Henry, and fellow Pirates Curran McDerment and Joel Olvera show their pirate spirit with hats.

Buy this Photo
Share
Braden River High bonfire warms crowd for next night's homecoming game against Southeast.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

When it comes to homecoming, Braden River High senior cheerleader Emily Byrd loves one special event more than any other. 

"I've always loved the bonfire," Byrd said as she ate a s'more. "Since it's my last one, I'm trying to make it the best one ever."

More than 100 Braden River students participated in the homecoming tradition Oct. 10 that included performances from the school's Marching Band of Pirates, the Black Pearls, the cheerleading squad and a flash mob from the Student Government Association. The final group performed to the song "Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride" from Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch." 

"The (bonfire) really gives you a nostalgic feeling," said senior Christian Solorzano. "It gets you excited because it's sort of the pregame to (the homecoming football game) with the energy and good vibes."

Students watched as Assistant Principal Matt Whelden planted a kiss on Dorothy, a heifer in the school's Future Farmers of America program. As a fundraiser for Heifer International, a nonprofit working to eradicate poverty and hunger, whichever student donated the most could pick a staff member — Principal Sharon Scarbrough, bookkeeper Rachel Infanti, student support teacher Cynthia Stedman or Whelden — to kiss Dorothy at the bonfire. 

The fun was just getting started as on Oct. 11, Braden River competed against Southeast High School during the school's homecoming game. Seniors Morgan Christiansen and Juan Brito were crowned homecoming queen and king.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement