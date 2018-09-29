Pink passion at the Mall at UTC

Riverwalk’s Alan Hansen, a managing partner at Texas Roadhouse in Bradenton, might not be a model, but he knows to raise awareness about the fight against breast cancer is always in style.

Hansen was one of 19 local businessmen who donned the latest styles, all provided by clothing stores at the Mall at University Town Center, and walked the runway Sept. 29 during the Real Men Wear Pink fashion show at the mall.

It was important for Hansen to participate.

“I usually don’t wear this kind of stuff,” said Hansen of his natty attire. “I’m more of a polo and jeans kind of guy. But we had a manager, Krystal Irwin, at Texas Roadhouse who died from breast cancer in 2016.”

The event benefited the American Cancer Society.