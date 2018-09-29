Pink passion at the Mall at UTC

 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Alan Hansen says he saw firsthand the effect that breast cancer had on a manager at his Texas Roadhouse.

North Port High School principal Brandon Johnson says the fashion show helps him support the cause to find the cure for breast cancer.

Sarasota's Brandon Kulpeksa, is a managing partner at Seasons 52, which is one of the sponsors for the fashion show.

The Ritz Carlton Sarasota's Brian Cooper says he has seen people close to him lose a battle to breast cancer, and wants to give back.

Punta Gorda's Casey Clough, an attorney, hams it up on the catwalk, stopping to take a selfie while he struts his stuff.

Sprint Wireless's director of sales Dan West tries to get the most votes to win the fashion show's most liked model award.

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing's Hugh Shields says he is walking in the show because cancer is a monster that has no boundaries and isn't selective.

Jim Talkie, the owner of Talkie Custom Homes, and his wife Sharon Talkie share a kiss on the runway as he hands her a rose.

Jimmy Vines, the owner of TapSnap, livestreams his turn down the runway on Facebook.

Joe Ernst, with D&D Garage Doors and Manatee Sarasota Building Industry Association, hands a flower to his wife Erin Ernst and says that he walks the runway because he likes being able to raise awareness for the cause.

Justin Gorrell, the managing partner of Metro Diner, points to an audience member to hype up the crowd at the fashion show.

92.1 CTQ's Maverick Johnson is participating in the fashion show in honor of his mother, Grace Johnson, who survived breast cancer.

Dr. Michael O'Neil, with Longboat Key dental, says, "I don't always wear pink, but when I do it's for breast cancer awareness."

Dr. Trevor Born, from Sarasota Orthopedic Associates, offers his rose up to the audience when he walks the runway.

All of the men walking in the fashion show were all touched by breast cancer in some way.

Lakewood Ranch's Elly Hansen, 4, Alan Hansen, Parley Hansen, 9, Allison Hansen, Benjamin Hansen, 11 and Ty Hansen, 7 came out to support the Real Men Wear Pink fashion show.

Local businessmen dress to the hilt to raise awareness about breast cancer research.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Riverwalk’s Alan Hansen, a managing partner at Texas Roadhouse in Bradenton, might not be a model, but he knows to raise awareness about the fight against breast cancer is always in style.

Hansen was one of 19 local businessmen who donned the latest styles, all provided by clothing stores at the Mall at University Town Center, and walked the runway Sept. 29 during the Real Men Wear Pink fashion show at the mall.

It was important for Hansen to participate.

“I usually don’t wear this kind of stuff,” said Hansen of his natty attire. “I’m more of a polo and jeans kind of guy. But we had a manager, Krystal Irwin, at Texas Roadhouse who died from breast cancer in 2016.”

The event benefited the American Cancer Society.

