Picnic at Joan Durante Park celebrates women

On Sept. 24, locals had the chance to attend a carefree morning of rest and relaxation provided by Sunserved Bespoke Picnics and Dharma Yoga SRQ.

The women-owned, local businesses hosted a meditation picnic at Joan Durante Park to celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day. September is also National Yoga Month.

“Today, I’m centering everybody and giving them self awareness and self care since women put themselves on the backburner usually,” Noelle Segal said, “I’m going to take them through a little bit of reiki, and then I’ll do a meditation with some sounds bath and some special intentions towards women’s health.”

The public event turned into a private birthday party. Eight women registered, but one group of friends canceled at the last minute due to storm preparations. The five that remained had signed up to celebrate their friend Claudia Lopez’s 48th birthday. A cake was brought in too.

“That’s what I do with my services, Reni Papalexiou said, “I attend to the needs of the client and try to do everything I can possible to accommodate it based on the occasion.”

Following the 40-minute meditation session, the picnic was served. A low table was centered under the pavilion decorated with flowers and surrounded by pillows. Papalexiou served up charcuterie boards and mango pineapple juice in stemless champagne flutes to add a touch of luxury to a simple, natural setting.