 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sunserved Bespoke Picnics co-hosts a picnic and meditation session in Joan Durante Park. (Photo by Lesley Dwyer)

Picnic at Joan Durante Park celebrates women

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Sunserved Bespoke Picnics co-hosts a picnic and meditation session in Joan Durante Park. (Photo by Lesley Dwyer)

A picnic table set up under the pavilion in Joan Durante Park.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

A picnic table set up under the pavilion in Joan Durante Park.

Flowers accent the table.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Flowers accent the table.

Claudia Lopez celebrates her 48th birthday.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Claudia Lopez celebrates her 48th birthday.

A couple of dogs see the table and can't resist getting a closer look.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

A couple of dogs see the table and can't resist getting a closer look.

The picnic is set up with pink flowers and balloons to celebrate National Women's Health and Fitness Day.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

The picnic is set up with pink flowers and balloons to celebrate National Women's Health and Fitness Day.

Reni Papalexiou serves mango pineapple juice after the meditation.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Reni Papalexiou serves mango pineapple juice after the meditation.

Esti Valis, Claudia Lopez and Reni Papalexiou toast to Lopez's 48th birthday.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Esti Valis, Claudia Lopez and Reni Papalexiou toast to Lopez's 48th birthday.

A specialty cake brought in to celebrate Lopez's birthday.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

A specialty cake brought in to celebrate Lopez's birthday.

Noelle Segal from Dharma Yoga SRQ leads the group in a sound bowl meditation.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Noelle Segal from Dharma Yoga SRQ leads the group in a sound bowl meditation.

Noelle Segal and Reni Papalexiou host an elegant picnic in Joan Durante Park.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Noelle Segal and Reni Papalexiou host an elegant picnic in Joan Durante Park.

Charcuterie boards are put out following the meditation session.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Charcuterie boards are put out following the meditation session.

Claudia Lopez and her sister-in-law Esti Valis shoe bugs away.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Claudia Lopez and her sister-in-law Esti Valis shoe bugs away.

Esti Valis and Claudia Lopez feeling relaxed after meditation.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Esti Valis and Claudia Lopez feeling relaxed after meditation.

Marcela Saldiva brings flowers for her friend Claudia Lopez.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 |

Marcela Saldiva brings flowers for her friend Claudia Lopez.

Share
The picnic was set up under the pavilion following a 40-minute meditation session.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

 On Sept. 24, locals had the chance to attend a carefree morning of rest and relaxation provided by Sunserved Bespoke Picnics and Dharma Yoga SRQ.

The women-owned, local businesses hosted a meditation picnic at Joan Durante Park to celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day. September is also National Yoga Month. 

“Today, I’m centering everybody and giving them self awareness and self care since women put themselves on the backburner usually,” Noelle Segal said, “I’m going to take them through a little bit of reiki, and then I’ll do a meditation with some sounds bath and some special intentions towards women’s health.”

The public event turned into a private birthday party. Eight women registered, but one group of friends canceled at the last minute due to storm preparations. The five that remained had signed up to celebrate their friend Claudia Lopez’s 48th birthday. A cake was brought in too.

“That’s what I do with my services, Reni Papalexiou said, “I attend to the needs of the client and try to do everything I can possible to accommodate it based on the occasion.” 

Following the 40-minute meditation session, the picnic was served. A low table was centered under the pavilion decorated with flowers and surrounded by pillows. Papalexiou served up charcuterie boards and mango pineapple juice in stemless champagne flutes to add a touch of luxury to a simple, natural setting.

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

See All Articles by Lesley

Related Stories

Advertisement