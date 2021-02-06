 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch resident Dana Townson prepares to serve the ball. She has been playing pickleball for about six months. Townson and west Bradenton resident Daria Zoller won their first match 15-8.

Pickleball's a big deal in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Stonybrook resident Jacque Marks returns a serve while River Strand resident Roxann Viera watches on. Marks and Viera won their first match 15-14.

River Strand residents Cindy Cail and Deb Clawson tap rackets after losing a point. They have both been playing pickleball for about three years.

River Strand resident Mary Becker has been playing pickleball for about three years.

River Strand resident Deb Clawson, Stonybrook resident Jacque Marks, River Strand resident Cindy Cail and River Strand resident Roxann Viera exchange pleasantries after their match, a 15-14 victory for Marks and Viera.

River Strand resident Mary Becker and Lakewood Ranch resident Donna Messersmith have been playing pickleball for about three years. They lost their first match 15-8.

River Strand resident Cindy Cail hits the ball as Stonybrook resident Jacque Marks and River Strand resident Roxann Viera prepare to return. Marks and Viera beat Cail and River Strand resident Deb Clawson 15-14.

River Strand resident Deb Clawson has been playing pickleball for three years. She and fellow River Strand resident Cindy Cail lost their first match 15-14.

Lakewood Ranch resident Dana Townson attempts to return the ball. She has been playing pickleball for about six months. Townson and west Bradenton resident Daria Zoller won their first match 15-8.

River Strand resident Mary Becker has been playing pickleball for about three years.

River Strand resident Cindy Cail serves the ball. She and fellow River Strand resident Deb Clawson lost their first match 15-14.

Lakewood Ranch resident Donna Messersmith has been playing pickleball for three years.

River Strand resident Cindy Cail serves the ball. She and fellow River Strand resident Deb Clawson lost their first match 15-14.

River Strand resident Roxann Viera and Stonybrook resident Jacque Marks won their first match 15-14. Viera has been playing pickleball for about four years, while Marks has been playing for about three.

River Strand resident Deb Clawson returns the ball. She and her teammate, fellow River Strand resident Cindy Cail, have been playing pickleball for about three years.

River Strand resident Roxann Viera has been playing pickleball for about four years. She and teammate Jacque Marks, a Stony Brook resident, won their first match 15-14.

River Strand resident Deb Clawson returns the ball. She and her teammate, fellow River Strand resident Cindy Cail, have been playing pickleball for about three years.

East County's UMR Sports hosts its first pickleball tournament.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Pickleball players from East County and beyond came to Lakewood Ranch Feb. 6 to participate in UMR Sports' first-ever pickleball tournament.

The tournament sold out, with 50 players participating in the women's and men's divisions. The tournament was held for people with 3.0 and 3.5 ratings, or intermediate-level pickleball players. Chandra Moore, a former professional tennis player who will provide pickleball instruction at UMR Sports, said she was excited to see the camaraderie between players.

"We went with a lower bracket to involve more people, to give them the confidence to be able to play," Chandra Moore said. "Some of them haven't ever played a tournament. So we're like, 'Come, try. Hey, this is our first time. Let it be your first time.'"

UMR Sports is a Bradenton-based athletic academy that will soon begin construction on a sports complex located on Upper Manatee River Road. Pickleball courts will be one of the first amenities completed at the complex, according to UMR Sports founder and owner Ryan Moore, Chandra Moore's husband, who expects the courts to be ready for play by summer.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

