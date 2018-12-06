Performances ring in the holidays at The Ringling

All is merry and bright at the Ringling Museum, even if it was a little colder on Dec. 6.

Charlotte Marie Lewis, an 18-month old, got to wear her red velvet dress for the occasion, mostly because this is the one time the weather and the timing would line up.

Lewis and hundreds of other locals flocked to the Ringling Museum for the annual Holiday Splendor event. Performers played their holiday songs starting at 5:30 in three different places on the museum grounds. Attendees were also able to tour the Ca d'Zan house, decorated for Christmas.