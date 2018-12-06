 Skip to main content
Wilkinson Elementary performs their chorus and recorder ensemble.

Performances ring in the holidays at The Ringling

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

The sun sets behind the Ca' d'Zan House onto Sarasota Bay.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Heron Creek Middle School Orchestra plays a medley of holiday songs.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Denny Pamer and Chris Moran

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Shirley Adams, Pete Adams and Peggy Day

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Harriet Earle and Monica Newcomer

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Charlotte Marie Lewis

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

"Mable and John Ringling" welcome guests into the Ca' d'Zan house

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Natalia Geer

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

The Ca' d'Zan house is decorated for Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

The Rowlett Boys Choir covered a multitude of holiday songs.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Bill and Susan Rykamp

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Southside Elementary's Hula Club, performed a traditional hula dance, shown here by Norah Darmuth, Alohi Glover and Rubie Cervantes.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Annika Elisha, Nadia Grubbs, Nasri Erby and Harlem Erby

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

Courtney Robinson, a Ringling employee, stacks toys donated to the Toys for Tots.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 |

The Ringling Holiday Splendor brought out local schools to amp up the holiday season.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

All is merry and bright at the Ringling Museum, even if it was a little colder on Dec. 6.

Charlotte Marie Lewis, an 18-month old, got to wear her red velvet dress for the occasion, mostly because this is the one time the weather and the timing would line up.

Lewis and hundreds of other locals flocked to the Ringling Museum for the annual Holiday Splendor event. Performers played their holiday songs starting at 5:30 in three different places on the museum grounds. Attendees were also able to tour the Ca d'Zan house, decorated for Christmas.

