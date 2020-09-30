Peace prevails at McNeal Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

Although Peace Day at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School looked different due to COVID-19, students and staff were excited to celebrate the event Sept. 14.

“[Peace Day] is allowing our students to have a day to come together and share ideas of how we can spread kindness and peace,” said Kristi Dyer, a teacher who was the Peace Day coordinator. “It’s a good day to reflect and remind each other how to show compassion to each other.”

Students celebrated the school’s fifth annual Peace Day by making banners, cards, flowers, flags and pinwheels to give to essential workers, such as local police officers, teachers and fire fighters.