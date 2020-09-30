 Skip to main content
Kristi Dyer, Ashlie Fulmer and Gwyn Ingham, teachers at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, love seeing the projects students create for Peace Day. Courtesy photo.

Peace prevails at McNeal Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

Malea Benson, Sinayah Jenkins, Brooke Hardiso, Kya Fernandez and Maxima Hodge celebrate Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School's fifth annual Peace Day. Courtesy photo.

Anthony Sosso shows off his artwork for Peace Day. Courtesy photo.

Fourth grader Ella Dyer's hand drawn thank you is hung outside the school. Courtesy photo.

Ella Dyer, Kristi Dyer, effrey Davis and Keagan Terry, Detective Todd Shear and Isabella Lawton show off the banners students made to give to local law enforcement. Courtesy photo.

Second graders trace their arms and decorate them for what peace means to them. The arms are put on a banner to say, "Peace is in our hands." Courtesy photo.

Third graders make flowers out of coffee filters. They colored them with market and sprinkled water on them to blend the colors. Courtesy photo.

Fifth graders make peace flags. They decorated the flags to show what peace means to them. Courtesy photo.

Pre-K students and kindergartners trace their hands to make them look like peace doves. Courtesy photo.

Students make cards and flags to represent what peace means to them. Courtesy photo.

McNeal Elementary School celebrates Peace Day by making projects for essential workers.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Although Peace Day at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School looked different due to COVID-19, students and staff were excited to celebrate the event Sept. 14.

“[Peace Day] is allowing our students to have a day to come together and share ideas of how we can spread kindness and peace,” said Kristi Dyer, a teacher who was the Peace Day coordinator. “It’s a good day to reflect and remind each other how to show compassion to each other.”

Students celebrated the school’s fifth annual Peace Day by making banners, cards, flowers, flags and pinwheels to give to essential workers, such as local police officers, teachers and fire fighters.

