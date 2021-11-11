 Skip to main content
Riverview High School students march on Main Street.

Patriotic parade marches through Sarasota for Veterans Day

Veterans and supporters made up the parade.

Sarasota Military Academy's drum line put on a show for the parade.

Linda Gesko and PC Labray with the Shriners

Young Marines from Venice Middle School prepare for the parade.

Dozens of groups join in on the parade.

Sarasota police officers helped lead the parade.

Alex Funez prepares to march.

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman waves to people on sidewalks.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key) waves to the crowd.

City manager Marlon Brown was all smiles.

Veterans and supporters made up the parade.

Veterans and supporters made up the parade.

Allie the dog rides along with veterans.

Veterans and supporters made up the parade.

Austin Selmer waves from the Sons of the American Revolution vehicle.

Victoria and Brandt Berden cheer on the parade with Christina and Tucker Wallenberg.

The Sons of the American Revolution group dress up for the occasion.

Cosmo and Gabriel Cordiallini cheer on the parade.

Army members ride along in a truck.

Sarasota Military Academy students march along.

Sarasota Military Academy students march along.

Sarasota Military Academy students march with pride.

Grace Bruessow waves her flag along with siblings Ben and Liam.

Sarasota Military Academy students march with pride.

Police direct the parade where to go next.

Jeanine Signorelli brings her dog Maxie to the fun.

Jan Hamel Solomon waves to the crowd.

Riverview High School students march on Main Street.

Kevin Ordaz responds to cheers.

Riverview High School Kiltie Band students dress up for the occasion.

Riverview High School Kiltie Band students dress up for the occasion.

Young Marines from Venice Middle School march along.

Booker High cheerleader Jamesha Johnson brings some energy.

Wilma Thornton waves her flag.

Event speaker Chief Warrant Officer Wes Rinehart and fellow pilot Brian Russ

Danny Bilyeu plays taps to end the ceremony

World War II veteran William Hill was honored at the ceremony.

Sonny Bywaters leads off the program.

Jan Hamel Solomon leads the group in prayer.

Joy Irwin Schtlakleff spoke about the legacy of her father, astronaut Jim Irwin, who walked on the moon as part of Apollo 15.

Veterans and supporters marched on Main Street on Nov. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Veterans and their supporters marched with pride on Main Street during the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11.

The annual event — which took a pause last year during the pandemic — returned with gusto where veterans, supporters and various groups met on Main Street early in the morning. The "All Gave Some...Some Gave All" parade started at Osprey and Main as veterans, ROTC students and patriotic groups marched west to the cheers of supporters decked in red, white and blue. 

The parade ended at J.D. Hamel Park, where Jan Hamel Solomon and city leaders paid tribute to veterans and thanked them for their service and sacrifice. 

"Today is for those veterans that served, all veterans," Sonny Bywaters said. "Once you become a veteran, there is no rank. We're all the same, holding one title until the day we pass."

"Today is for those veterans that served, all veterans," Sonny Bywaters said. "Once you become a veteran, there is no rank. We're all the same, holding one title until the day we pass."

