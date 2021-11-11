Patriotic parade marches through Sarasota for Veterans Day

Veterans and their supporters marched with pride on Main Street during the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11.

The annual event — which took a pause last year during the pandemic — returned with gusto where veterans, supporters and various groups met on Main Street early in the morning. The "All Gave Some...Some Gave All" parade started at Osprey and Main as veterans, ROTC students and patriotic groups marched west to the cheers of supporters decked in red, white and blue.

The parade ended at J.D. Hamel Park, where Jan Hamel Solomon and city leaders paid tribute to veterans and thanked them for their service and sacrifice.

"Today is for those veterans that served, all veterans," Sonny Bywaters said. "Once you become a veteran, there is no rank. We're all the same, holding one title until the day we pass."