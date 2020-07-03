Patriotic celebration in Sarasota

Mill Creek 8-year-old Ava DiPasquale may not have won the dice game against her family like she wanted, but the fireworks show at Nathan Benderson Park July 3 was better than she imagined.

With an American flag draped across her family's car behind her, Ava DiPasquale and her parents Derek and Jen DiPasquale, 6-year-old sister Izzy DiPasquale and grandparents Dan and Sandy Eli sat on a blanket and watched as lights burst through the night sky across the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

"It was great," Ava DiPasquale said after the show ended. "I loved it."

About 1,200 vehicles filled with people attended the annual Fireworks on the Lake Fourth of July celebration. For this year's event, guests had to pre-register and spaces were limited to allow for vehicles to be parked in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Many attendees tailgated, bringing out chairs and blankets to play games, eat or socialize as they waited for the fireworks show to begin.