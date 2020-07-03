 Skip to main content
The fireworks display included fireworks forming the shapes of hearts and Mickey Mouse ears before the grand finale.

Patriotic celebration in Sarasota

The fireworks display included fireworks forming the shapes of hearts and Mickey Mouse ears before the grand finale.

Two-year-old Orlando resident Benjamin Vargas enjoys watching bubbles stick to his car.

Paul Archacki, Ollie Archacki and Emily Sperling, of Sarasota, set up a hammock from which to view the fireworks.

East County resident Sandy Drake, deputy chief of the Longboat Key Fire Department, plays football with her friend's children, Grayson and Colton Adams, of Venice.

Braden River High School 17-year-old Faith Affolter and 16-year-old Colin Watkins test their volleyball skills before the show.

East County 6-year-old Juliana Balter plays "heads up" with her mom, Kacey Balter, and aunt, Sarasota's Kelcey Bolduc, behind.

From left to right are: Dan Eli, Jen DiPasquale, Ava DiPasquale, Izzy DiPasquale, Derek DiPasquale and Sandi Eli, all of Mill Creek. They played a dice game as they waited for the show to begin.

George and Beth Wilson, of Sarasota, enjoyed rose Champagne. "It's the right color, and it's bubbly like the fireworks," Beth Wilson said.

Parrish's Samara and Joel Pineda excitedly watch as fireworks begin to shoot across the skyline.

Clockwise from front left: Vero Beach's Rhonda and Macy Levin with Sarasota's Randy and Noel Bryan and Venice's Nina and Jen Teise.

Palm Aire's Michelle Johnes and John Barber used the night to celebrate a one-year anniversary of health for Johnes. They enjoyed margaritas and grilled filet mignon and scallops.

Lakewood Ranch's Khloe Krome enjoyed a view from atop her family's Jeep.

Lakewood Ranch's Greg and Liz Krome, with their daughter, Kinsley, got a front row spot for the fireworks show.

Fireworks show at Nathan Benderson Park celebrates nation's independence.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Mill Creek 8-year-old Ava DiPasquale may not have won the dice game against her family like she wanted, but the fireworks show at Nathan Benderson Park July 3 was better than she imagined.

With an American flag draped across her family's car behind her, Ava DiPasquale and her parents Derek and Jen DiPasquale, 6-year-old sister Izzy DiPasquale and grandparents Dan and Sandy Eli sat on a blanket and watched as lights burst through the night sky across the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

"It was great," Ava DiPasquale said after the show ended. "I loved it."

About 1,200 vehicles filled with people attended the annual Fireworks on the Lake Fourth of July celebration. For this year's event, guests had to pre-register and spaces were limited to allow for vehicles to be parked in accordance with social distancing guidelines. 

Many attendees tailgated, bringing out chairs and blankets to play games, eat or socialize as they waited for the fireworks show to begin.

