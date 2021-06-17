Paradise Center on Longboat Key holds matinee test run

Pilates studio, discussion room and now movie theater: The Paradise Center on Longboat Key is getting good use out of their new recreation room this summer. Executive director Suzy Brenner welcomed a trio of guests June 16 for a showing of the "Downton Abbey" movie, the summer's first "Movie Matinee" event at the center.

Brenner hasn't scheduled a second movie yet, but wants to show "One Night in Miami" and "My Octopus Teacher" to put the Paradise Center's movie license and rec room to good use. It won't be every week during the summer, but Brenner wants to find a time that will work for as many people who want to come as possible. The June 16 showing was just a practice run.

"We wanted to see if we need to upgrade our equipment, and we discovered that we needed better speakers," Brenner said.

The few who came enjoyed an afternoon inside away from the muggy day, and moviegoer Sandi Love suggested that those who are interested could start discussions after the movie.

"It's a great concept and it's more fun to watch a movie with people," Love said.