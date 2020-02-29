 Skip to main content
Mary Ann Brady and Suzy Brenner

Paradise Center celebrates at its fifth gala

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Mary Ann Brady and Sandi Love

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Cindy Schatzle and Cyndi Seamon

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Kelli and Howard Veit with Susan and Kenny Newmark

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Sue Klauber with Carol, Ann Marie and Laurie Ann Marinaccio and Katie Moulton

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Michael Klauber, Katie Moulton, Carling and Robert Seguso and Sue Klauber

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Steve Hutchinson, Brenda Patten and Leslie and John Leffler

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Suzy Brenner addresses the crowd.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Attendees were encouraged to donate to the Bay Park Conservancy in memory of Murf.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Memories of Murf were on display.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Monkey Bar and Colony memories were everywhere.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Auction items — many related to the Monkey Bar — were available for attendees.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Susan Veshosky and Isaac Azerad

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Joyce Welch and Peggy Lammers

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

MiMi Horwitz and Dick Pelton

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Steve Roskamp and Frank Herold

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Marica Gregg and Judy Berlow

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

After moving into their permanent home, the Paradise Center took time to celebrate.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Paradise Center, Longboat Key’s space for aging in paradise, celebrated many things at its fifth annual gala on Feb. 27. 

The center recently moved into its first permanent home on 547 Bay Isles Road, and celebrated that step along with the life of Murf Klauber, developer for the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort, and the memories of the Colony’s popular Monkey Bar. 

“Who has nights at the Monkey Bar they can’t forget?” Paradise Center executive director Suzy Brenner said. 

Brenner, whose late father Dave, a former vice mayor and force for change on the Key, was always a proponent of memorializing Klauber, spoke to Klauber’s legacy as the main man behind the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort. Many in attendance owe their Longboat lives to a start at the Colony. 

“No one can deny that Murf made Longboat Key what it is today,” Brenner said. “How many of us started at the Colony?”

At the Paradise Center’s fifth gala, supporters were reveling in the growth of the organization over the last several years as they dined and reminisced. 

“We’re very proud that we have a permanent home,” Brenner said. 

