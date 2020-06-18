 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center board member Ardell Terry shows her appreciation for Lakewood Ranch Medical's staff.

Parade honors healthcare heroes in Lakewood Ranch

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center board member Ardell Terry shows her appreciation for Lakewood Ranch Medical's staff.

Buy this Photo
Signs outside Lakewood Ranch Medical Center set the stage for the event.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Signs outside Lakewood Ranch Medical Center set the stage for the event.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Bill Carroll normally drives a shuttle for the hospital three days per week, but cannot right now because of coronavirus-related restrictions. He said he's anxious to get back to volunteering.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Bill Carroll normally drives a shuttle for the hospital three days per week, but cannot right now because of coronavirus-related restrictions. He said he's anxious to get back to volunteering.

Buy this Photo
Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch's Susan Wenzel and Nicholas McLaughlin brought Grand Living's bus for the occasion.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch's Susan Wenzel and Nicholas McLaughlin brought Grand Living's bus for the occasion.

Buy this Photo
East County's Kathy Tams made sure to decorate her vehicle with #awesome and balloons saying "You're #1" and "You're so special."

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

East County's Kathy Tams made sure to decorate her vehicle with #awesome and balloons saying "You're #1" and "You're so special."

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center staff — ultrasound tech Karen Schwed, ultrasound supervisor Missy Brodeur and CT/MRI supervisor Tia Minton — waved and took videos. They felt special the community would come out to support workers.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center staff — ultrasound tech Karen Schwed, ultrasound supervisor Missy Brodeur and CT/MRI supervisor Tia Minton — waved and took videos. They felt special the community would come out to support workers.

Buy this Photo
Tara residents MaryAnn McWilliams and Janet Williams were happy to show their support. Goldberg recruited McWilliams so there would be someone to hold a sign as she drove.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Tara residents MaryAnn McWilliams and Janet Williams were happy to show their support. Goldberg recruited McWilliams so there would be someone to hold a sign as she drove.

Buy this Photo
(Left to right) Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance employees Amy Treis, Dan Sidler, Caitlyn Driscoll and Janeth Gonzalez waved signs from the back of Alliance President and CEO Dom DiMaio's truck.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

(Left to right) Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance employees Amy Treis, Dan Sidler, Caitlyn Driscoll and Janeth Gonzalez waved signs from the back of Alliance President and CEO Dom DiMaio's truck.

Buy this Photo
Karen Wishart threw beads at healthcare workers as her friend, Alison Slone, drove.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Karen Wishart threw beads at healthcare workers as her friend, Alison Slone, drove.

Buy this Photo
Susan and John Rapp celebrated healthcare heroes with patriotic flair.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Susan and John Rapp celebrated healthcare heroes with patriotic flair.

Buy this Photo
The Scrub Club's Kallie Clarke and Carlo Baldwin got plenty of waves back from healthcare workers who have visited the store.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

The Scrub Club's Kallie Clarke and Carlo Baldwin got plenty of waves back from healthcare workers who have visited the store.

Buy this Photo
Sherri Finn and her husband, Michael, had the second vehicle representing Care Patrol.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Sherri Finn and her husband, Michael, had the second vehicle representing Care Patrol.

Buy this Photo
Driven by Jeremy Martin, Care Patrol's Kimalee Rowley was eager to show appreciation for nurses.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Driven by Jeremy Martin, Care Patrol's Kimalee Rowley was eager to show appreciation for nurses.

Buy this Photo
Easton Finn threw candy out as his father, Michael, drove, and his mother, Sherri, held a sign.

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020 |

Easton Finn threw candy out as his father, Michael, drove, and his mother, Sherri, held a sign.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch Community Activities organizes parade and raises scholarship funds.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch resident Bill Carroll normally spends three days per week driving a shuttle bus for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but he has not been able to volunteer doing it since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

So on June 18, Carroll gladly lined up his vehicle in front of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's main entrance to thank healthcare workers by participating in a drive-thru parade organized by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

"I'm anxious to get back to work," Carroll said of his volunteering at the hospital.

He, along with other volunteers, community members, business representatives and families of former hospital patients, drove slowly around the hospital to wave at healthcare workers who lined the front sidewalk. Some parade participants waved signs, while one threw beads and another threw candy. About 30 vehicles participated.

"It's an honor to see all these people come out and appreciate us," said Shannon Zies, director of the hospital's medical telemetry unit. "It's a blessing how much we're appreciated. We appreciate them."

The event raised about $2,000 in donations to support the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship fund.

Related Stories

Advertisement