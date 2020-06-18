Lakewood Ranch resident Bill Carroll normally spends three days per week driving a shuttle bus for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but he has not been able to volunteer doing it since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

So on June 18, Carroll gladly lined up his vehicle in front of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's main entrance to thank healthcare workers by participating in a drive-thru parade organized by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

"I'm anxious to get back to work," Carroll said of his volunteering at the hospital.

He, along with other volunteers, community members, business representatives and families of former hospital patients, drove slowly around the hospital to wave at healthcare workers who lined the front sidewalk. Some parade participants waved signs, while one threw beads and another threw candy. About 30 vehicles participated.

"It's an honor to see all these people come out and appreciate us," said Shannon Zies, director of the hospital's medical telemetry unit. "It's a blessing how much we're appreciated. We appreciate them."

The event raised about $2,000 in donations to support the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship fund.