The following residential real estate transactions took place between January 17 and January 21. Two homes top the transactions in this week’s real estate. The first home is in Baywood Colony Westport. Samuel George Shields III, of Weston, sold his home at 5800 Tidewood Ave. to Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,167 square feet of living area. The second home is in the Oaks. Randall and Lori Benderson, of University Park, sold their home at 144 Osprey Point Drive to Robin Jean Wellman-Fisher, trustee, of Osprey, for $3 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,158 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,744,000 in 2006.

SARASOTA

Aqualane Estates

Robert Broida, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1636 Shelburne Lane to Jill Reisinger, of N. Canton, Ohio, for $2 million. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,752 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2013.

Top Sellers Around the Area SIESTA KEY: $2.67 million Harmony Wayne and Shelley Ives, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 4920 Primrose Path to Richard and Jennifer Anne Del Giudice, of Western Springs, Illinois, for $2.67 million. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $669,000 in 2013. PALMER RANCH: $1.07 million Prestancia Aaron and Madeline Kestenbaum, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4188 Losillias Drive to Adam Kestenbaum, of Sarasota, for $1,075,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,523 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 1996. NOKOMIS: $1.4 million Lightfoot Drive Joshua Wynne and Charlotte Michelle Wynne, of Nokomis, sold two properties at 8323 Lightfoot Drive to Esther Epp, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,408,000. The first property was built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,988 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2017, it has one bath and 573 square feet of living area.

Matheny

Robert Meade Jr. and Pamela Gore Meade, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1739 Floyd St. to Michael and Kacie Miklavic, of Siesta Key, for $1,975,000. The first property was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,183 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1965, it has one bedroom, one bath and 378 square feet of living area. They sold for $460,000 in 2013.

Marina Tower

Jacqueline Morton, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to John Sherwood Gee Jr. and Susan Langley Gee, of Sarasota, for $1,675,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,780 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2005.

Mark Sarasota

Ronald Ribnik and Susan Strong-Ribnik sold their Unit 713 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Barbara Fleischer, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,482 square feet of living area. It sold for $904,100 in 2019.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 620 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Susan Schaen, of Sarasota, for $1,054,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,849 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2014.

Kentwood Estates

HB Land Holdings II LLC sold the home at 1586 Eastbrook Drive to Richard Thomas Horan Jr. and Katherine Virginia Horan, of McLean, Virginia, for $975,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2021.

South Gate

Shannon and Dylan Eastman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2311 Juniper Place to Austin Wright and Cody Ford, of Sarasota, for $750,500. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,00 in 2017.

Essex House

Mark Wilson, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, sold his Unit 807 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to James Allen and Cynthia Lang, of Sarasota, for $712,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2017.

Gillespie Park

J&J of SWFL LLC sold the home at 1835 Sixth St. to Mary and Robert Klinger, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,583 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2021.

Pier 550

William Joseph Ford, of Winter Springs, sold his Unit 9 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to James and Deborah Ford, of Muncie, Indiana, for $640,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 589 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2021.

Grove Heights

Cam Tu Thi Le, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1965 Grove St. to MSGNK LLC for $635,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate Woods

Richard and Marcia Ball, of Green Cove Springs, sold their home at 7425 Bounty Drive to Michael Perry, of Sarasota, for $575,900. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,789 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate Pines

William and Barbara Grabowski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2291 Pine View Circle to Dennis O’Sullivan and Katherine Taylor, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,850 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,00 in 2016.

Whitaker

Lynn Manning, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2459 Ixora Ave. to 41 Livingston LLC for $526,200. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,026 square feet of living area. It sold for $90,000 in 1998.

Boulevard Addition to Sarasota

Edward Kestel, of Glendale, New York, sold his home at 1166 Cocoanut Ave. to MK Trust Holdings LLC for $510,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 840 square feet of living area. It sold for $176,500 in 2008.

Madison Park

Insta Homebuyers LLC sold the home at 4909 Nutmeg Ave. to Aleksandr and Anna Kodryanu, of Vancouver, Washington, for $499,900. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area.

Pelican Cove

Donald and Cynthia Chamberlain sold their Unit 226 condominium at 1623 Pelican Cove Road to Timothy Walsh and Mary Walsh, trustees, of Davenport, Iowa, for $495,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $172,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

Darren and Danielle Whitley, of Osprey, sold their home at 3312 Kenmore Drive to Francis and Michelle Palmeri, of Sarasota, for $489,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,725 square feet of living area. It sold for $159,000 in 2010.

The Landings South

Randall Brodsky and Jeffrey Brodsky sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5226 Landings Blvd. to Alice Howard, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,244 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1995.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties Inc.

Gary and Beth Kompothecras, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7223 Turnstone Road to Thomas and Emma Johnson, of Sarasota, for $1.46 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,522 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2019.

Revised Plat of Siesta

Anthony David Mitchell sold his home at 229 Ogden St. to Flo Holdings 229 Ogden LLC for $1.45 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,354 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2012.

Beach

Scott Joseph Wolford and Lori Sue Campbell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 214 Island Circle to Island Circle Equities LLC for $1.35 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $928,000 in 2020.

Siesta Cove

Robert Bingham and Darlene Collins sold their home at 5227 Siesta Cove Drive to Wayne and Shelley Ives, of Sarasota, for $1,144,500. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $444,500 in 2010.

Alpino Banco Villas

Toth Mikic Alpinio LLC sold the Unit 3 condominium at 323 Beach Road to Daniel Ahrens, Jill Armstrong and 138 S. Clinton LLC for $950,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 1,638 square feet of living area.

Anna Barta, of Budapest, Hungary, sold her Unit 4 condominium at 325 Beach Road to Daniel Ahrens, Jill Armstrong and 138 S. Clinton LLC for $925,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 1,658 square feet of living area.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Fernando and Yolanda Robleno, Michael Robleno and Fernando Antonio Robleno, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 6208 Midnight Pass Road to Kathleen Turner, of Moorestown, New Jersey, for $900,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 1989.

Horizons West

Judy Weiss, trustee, of Brookline, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 703 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Faisal and Hoda Bibi, of Stamford, Connecticut, for $875,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 1978.

John Dollries sold the Unit 401 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Stephen and Jeanne Wolf, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2005.

Suzanne Pratt sold the Unit E-10 condominium at 6145 Midnight Pass Road to SPE #108 LLC for $770,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2015.

Edeltraud Bradley, of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, sold the Unit E-9 condominium at 6145 Midnight Pass Road to William and Jan Dean, of Stuart, for $701,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $55,000 in 1976.

Whispering Sands

Helen Ruth Duersch, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1005 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Yvonne Buyers-Hicks, and Ashley Hicks, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1988.

Peppertree Bay

SISCO LLC sold the Unit 233B condominium at 6044 W. Peppertree Way to Paul Lillis and Lisa Higgins, of Ontario, Canada, for $835,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $626,000 in 2012.

Siesta Isles

Monica Brennan, trustee, of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, sold the home at 5415 Shadow Lawn Drive to Johnson 5 LLC for $780,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1993.

Turtle Bay

John and Artika Radek sold their Unit B-402 condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Jeffrey Gross and Natalya Lizunova, of Great Falls, Virginia, for $750,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,000 in 2012.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Francis Budryk, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 901 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Carola Dawn Ross, of Sarasota, for $711,900. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2020.

James and Susan Payne, of Bel Air, Maryland, sold their Unit 707 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to William and Barbara Grabowski, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2021.

Tortuga Beach

Ronald and Melissa Hughes, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Nicholas Keefe and Denise Comella-Keefe, trustees, of Wheaton, Illinois, for $662,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2010.

Siesta Harbor

William Kosco, of Poland, Ohio, and Patricia Yovich, of Boardman, Ohio, sold their Unit 407 condominium at 1250 N. Portofino Drive to Helena Maria Borges and David Bravo, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $84,000 in 1987.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Christopher and Amy Nixon sold their home at 7220 Monarda Drive to Matthew Jesse Tow and Rima Tow, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,700 in 2014.

Wade and Paula Tucker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6173 Anise Drive to Dirk and Michelle Hoogland, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,500 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Carole Gray, trustee, and Marguerite Gray Hearn and Joseph Gray, of Geneseo, New York, sold the home at 5840 Girona Place to Colette Kuhlmann, of Sarasota, for $669,900. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $318,800 in 2003.

Gary Werchick, of S. Lake Tahoe, California, sold his home at 5775 Ivrea Drive to John Verrengia, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $291,000 in 2013.

Hammock Preserve

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 12305 Marsh Pointe Road to Scott Gabbard and Jo Ellen Gabbard, trustees, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, for $667,300. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,675 square feet of living area. It sold for $656,200 in 2021.

Mark and Kaedra Casalinova, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5560 Eagle Creek Road to Edward and Susan Katzenbach, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,300 in 2017.

Palisades at Palmer Ranch

Jacek Leszczylowski, of Ostroda, Poland, sold the Unit 36 condominium at 7177 Rue De Palisades to James Jian Fong and Phyllis Fong, of Saratoga, California, for $462,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2009.

Lakeshore Village

Gary and Janet Anderson, of Smithtown, New York, sold their Unit 35 condominium at 3807 Wilshire Circle W. to David Potter, of Sarasota, for $401,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $152,900 in 1991.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Peter and Nancy Friedman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 374 Michelangelo Drive to Michael Tchejeyan and Lauren Sbalbi Sisco, of Kinnelon, New Jersey, for $995,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,988 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,00 in 2003.

Blackburn Point Woods

J. Daniel Watson and Stephen Watson, trustees, of Denver, sold the home at 455 Oak Point Road to Leslie Elaine Evans and Matthew Evans, of Mills River, North Carolina, for $530,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2009.

Bay Street Village

Craig Aaron Goldsmith, of Venice, sold his Unit 107 condominium at 93 Navigation Circle to Michael Attia, of Osprey, for $403,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,200 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Landings Estates

Danielle and Kari Johnson, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, sold their home at 1147 Kings Way Drive to Otto and Kayla Afanador, of Nokomis, for $1.2 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $855,000 in 2021.

Mission Valley Estates

Lawrence and Louise Gozzard, of Venice, sold their home at 1860 Mackintosh Blvd. to Brian and Amy LaFevers, of Nokomis, for $689,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,00 in 2018.

Sorrento East

John and Kelly Meyers, of Clermont, sold their home at 412 W. Rossetti Drive to Andreas and Secrea Krebs, of Nokomis, for $537,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,309 square feet of living area. It sold for $321,000 in 2015.