ODA seniors Aaliyaa Genat and Anthony Gaukhman make hearts with their hands as they enjoy their graduation ceremony.

Out of Door Academy graduates celebrate on the Lakewood Ranch campus

ODA seniors Aaliyaa Genat and Anthony Gaukhman make hearts with their hands as they enjoy their graduation ceremony.

ODA graduates Madisyn Wandall, Samantha Malcolm and Celine DeAngelo show off their decorated caps.

ODA graduates Madisyn Wandall, Samantha Malcolm and Celine DeAngelo show off their decorated caps.

Lisa Clay, the co-director of college counseling, takes a selfie with Ava Newcome and Chloe Kidd. "These years flew by," Newcome says.

Lisa Clay, the co-director of college counseling, takes a selfie with Ava Newcome and Chloe Kidd. "These years flew by," Newcome says.

Madisyn Wandall sings "Always Find Your Way Back Home" at the end of the ceremony. Wandall will attend Berklee College of Music to major in vocal performance.

Madisyn Wandall sings "Always Find Your Way Back Home" at the end of the ceremony. Wandall will attend Berklee College of Music to major in vocal performance.

Will Lahners, Crystal Lahners, Scott Stevens, Melissa Stevens, Hannah Stevens and Madelyn Stevens are ready to cheer for graduate Ella Lahners. "We're so proud of her," says Crystal Lahners, who is Ella's mother.

Will Lahners, Crystal Lahners, Scott Stevens, Melissa Stevens, Hannah Stevens and Madelyn Stevens are ready to cheer for graduate Ella Lahners. "We're so proud of her," says Crystal Lahners, who is Ella's mother.

Claire Karp Hauser accepts her diploma from her aunt Tammy Karp, who is a member of ODA's board of trustees. "That was such an honor," Karp says.

Claire Karp Hauser accepts her diploma from her aunt Tammy Karp, who is a member of ODA's board of trustees. "That was such an honor," Karp says.

Austin Bonacuse celebrates her graduation with her cousin Charlie Haggstrom, her sister Emma Bonacuse and her grandmother Margey Bonacuse. "We are so proud of her," Margey Bonacuse says.

Austin Bonacuse celebrates her graduation with her cousin Charlie Haggstrom, her sister Emma Bonacuse and her grandmother Margey Bonacuse. "We are so proud of her," Margey Bonacuse says.

Brooke East smiles big after accepting her diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

Brooke East smiles big after accepting her diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

Charles Fioriglio accepts his diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

Charles Fioriglio accepts his diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

Graduates Andres Espinel, Elizabeth Rush and Tristan McWilliam say it's exciting but weird to be graduating. "It feels like the ending of a big chapter," Rush says.

Graduates Andres Espinel, Elizabeth Rush and Tristan McWilliam say it's exciting but weird to be graduating. "It feels like the ending of a big chapter," Rush says.

Alexandra Morgan, Ainsley Smith, Dani Taraska and Alyssa Romagnola decorate their caps to show what universities they are attending next school year.

Alexandra Morgan, Ainsley Smith, Dani Taraska and Alyssa Romagnola decorate their caps to show what universities they are attending next school year.

Aaliyaa Genat and Zi Burns are excited to finally graduate from ODA.

Aaliyaa Genat and Zi Burns are excited to finally graduate from ODA.

Sean Ball, the head of upper school, talks to graduate Brooke East, who plans to attend the University of Florida.

Sean Ball, the head of upper school, talks to graduate Brooke East, who plans to attend the University of Florida.

A map shows where Out-of-Door Academy's Class of 2022 plans to go to college.

A map shows where Out-of-Door Academy's Class of 2022 plans to go to college.

Graduates make their way to the Thunderdome for the graduation ceremony.

Graduates make their way to the Thunderdome for the graduation ceremony.

Hilton Hudson, Kaitlyn Hornung, William Harris and Cristina Harold wait to be seated as the rest of the senior class files into the Thunderdome.

Hilton Hudson, Kaitlyn Hornung, William Harris and Cristina Harold wait to be seated as the rest of the senior class files into the Thunderdome.

Junior Hannah Wahl sings Out-of-Door Academy's alma mater.

Junior Hannah Wahl sings Out-of-Door Academy's alma mater.

James Connor, the interim head of school, welcomes graduates, faculty and staff and families to the ceremony before addressing the Class of 2022.

James Connor, the interim head of school, welcomes graduates, faculty and staff and families to the ceremony before addressing the Class of 2022.

Felipe Villalobos Gutierrez addresses his fellow graduates. He was chosen by the Class of 2022 to be the senior speaker.

Felipe Villalobos Gutierrez addresses his fellow graduates. He was chosen by the Class of 2022 to be the senior speaker.

Samantha Malcolm, the valedictorian, tells graduates that awards and recognitions don't matter as much as the number of people they impact in their lives.

Samantha Malcolm, the valedictorian, tells graduates that awards and recognitions don't matter as much as the number of people they impact in their lives.

Ryan Newhams accepts the Achievement Award from James Connor, the interim head of school. The award is chosen by faculty for a student who shows tremendous growth and development during his or her time at ODA.

Ryan Newhams accepts the Achievement Award from James Connor, the interim head of school. The award is chosen by faculty for a student who shows tremendous growth and development during his or her time at ODA.

Ansley White accepts the Faculty Cup from James Connor, the interim head of school. The Faculty Cup honors the student who best exemplifies good character, scholarship, good spirit and has a positive influence.

Ansley White accepts the Faculty Cup from James Connor, the interim head of school. The Faculty Cup honors the student who best exemplifies good character, scholarship, good spirit and has a positive influence.

James Carrión accepts his diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

James Carrión accepts his diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

Anthony Gaukhman accepts his diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

Anthony Gaukhman accepts his diploma from James Connor, the interim head of school.

Graduates patiently wait to walk the stage and accept their diploma.

Graduates patiently wait to walk the stage and accept their diploma.

Rick Lamb stands to take pictures and video of his son Ashton Lamb as he walks across the stage to receive his diploma.

Rick Lamb stands to take pictures and video of his son Ashton Lamb as he walks across the stage to receive his diploma.

Graduates are excited to see what their futures hold after graduation.

Graduates are excited to see what their futures hold after graduation.

Aidan Murphy looks at his diploma as more graduates' names are called.

Aidan Murphy looks at his diploma as more graduates' names are called.

One family pops confetti to celebrate.

One family pops confetti to celebrate.

Graduates throw their caps in the air signifying their graduation from the Out-of-Door Academy.

Graduates throw their caps in the air signifying their graduation from the Out-of-Door Academy.

Ryan Newhams plays guitar with seven other graduates as they perform "Always Find Your Way Back Home."

Ryan Newhams plays guitar with seven other graduates as they perform "Always Find Your Way Back Home."

Aidan Marino and Celine DeAngelo perform in an ensemble at the end of the ceremony.

Aidan Marino and Celine DeAngelo perform in an ensemble at the end of the ceremony.

Carrie Lamb celebrates her son Ashton Lamb's graduation with her other son Alex Lamb and husband Rick Lamb. "It's absolutely amazing to see my brother graduate and go off to (Florida State University)," Alex Lamb says.

Carrie Lamb celebrates her son Ashton Lamb's graduation with her other son Alex Lamb and husband Rick Lamb. "It's absolutely amazing to see my brother graduate and go off to (Florida State University)," Alex Lamb says.

Marc Soss and his daughter Lindsay Soss and wife, Sarah Soss, ring the bell on campus. Lindsay Soss says graduating feels like freedom.

Marc Soss and his daughter Lindsay Soss and wife, Sarah Soss, ring the bell on campus. Lindsay Soss says graduating feels like freedom.

Maria Rush celebrates with her daughter Elizabeth Rush, who graduated from ODA.

Maria Rush celebrates with her daughter Elizabeth Rush, who graduated from ODA.

Cate Paxton, Ella Lahners and Alexandra Morgan show off their decorated caps after the ceremony.

Cate Paxton, Ella Lahners and Alexandra Morgan show off their decorated caps after the ceremony.

ODA seniors already looking forward to their future college life.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Celine DeAngelo, a senior at the Out-of-Door Academy, decided she wanted to decorate her graduation cap to show what university she plans to attend. 

She went to Michaels and picked up all her supplies, and within an hour and a half, she had a giant 'E' sparkling on her cap for Elon University. 

"I thought it turned out pretty good," DeAngelo said of her cap. 

DeAngelo enjoyed her final big high school moment June 4 at ODA and, like many of her classmates, is already thinking about college.

"It's kind of crazy," DeAngelo said. "I've been at ODA since third grade. To see everyone graduating and where they'll go to school is exciting."

Graduates Ava Newcome, Chloe Kidd and Andres Espinel all said it was exciting but weird to be graduating. 

"It's amazing," Newcome said. "These past four years flew by."

"At the same time, it doesn't feel real," Kidd said. 

As graduates crossed the stage to accept their diplomas, families sat in the crowd cheering, sometimes blowing airhorns or popping confetti as they heard their graduate's name. 

Crystal Lahners and her family had giant cutouts of her daughter, Ella Lahners, to cheer with when Ella Lahners accepted her diploma. 

Crystal Lahners wanted to make Ella Lahners' graduation special because her father, William Lahners, died before he could see her graduate. 

"We're so proud of her and excited for her future," Crystal Lahners said.

Margey Bonacuse held up cutouts of her granddaughter Austin Bonacuse during the ceremony. Margey Bonacuse said Austin Bonacuse is the first of her grandchildren to graduate from high school. 

"It was so awesome," Margey Bonacuse said. "It was such a nice ceremony. We're so proud of her."

 Most families had their cameras ready to take photos of the big moment. 

Rick Lamb was standing in the stands following his son Ashton Lamb with his phone camera as he crossed the stage. Then it was time for more photos outside with Ashton's brother, Alex, and mom, Carrie.

"It's absolutely amazing to see my brother graduate and go off to (Florida State University)," Alex Lamb said. 

ODA faculty, staff and ODA board of trustees members who had family members who were graduating could hand their graduates their diplomas for the first time.

Tammy Karp, a member of the board of trustees, was all smiles as she handed her niece Claire Karp Hauser her diploma and gave her a hug. 

"That was such an honor," Karp said. "It was very special."

