ODA's middle school students bring "High School Musical" to life

Students at The Out-of-Door Academy's Upper School campus showed the importance of chasing dreams in their rendition of Disney's "High School Musical On Stage."

The middle school theater group's performances were held Jan. 25-27 at ODA's Black Box Theater in Lakewood Ranch.

In the show, East High basketball star Troy Bolton befriends the school's new girl, math genius Gabriella Montez. Both discover they would rather sing and perform. ODA's Johnny Robinson and Madisyn Wandall, as Bolton and Montez, steal the show.

Performing Arts Director Callie Byron Donnelly said several ODA high school students mentored the middle school students.