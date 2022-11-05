 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
ODA captains Charlie Tack (8), Jack Meyers (4), Jack Hobson (7) and Luca Marino (32) take the coin toss against St. Stephen's Episcopal. (Photos by Ryan Kohn.)

ODA football's chance at unbeaten season ends in SSAC semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA captains Charlie Tack (8), Jack Meyers (4), Jack Hobson (7) and Luca Marino (32) take the coin toss against St. Stephen's Episcopal. (Photos by Ryan Kohn.)

ODA safety Jason Albano and cornerback David Shuel bring down St. Stephen's running back Evan Brown.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA safety Jason Albano and cornerback David Shuel bring down St. Stephen's running back Evan Brown.

ODA quarterback Jack Hobson takes a designed QB run to his right.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA quarterback Jack Hobson takes a designed QB run to his right.

Griffin DeRusso (26) encourages the Thunder offensive line on the bench.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

Griffin DeRusso (26) encourages the Thunder offensive line on the bench.

ODA defensive end Thomas Perez (81) brings down St. Stephen's quarterback Luke Donley.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA defensive end Thomas Perez (81) brings down St. Stephen's quarterback Luke Donley.

ODA wideout Michael Luedeke and quarterback Jack Hobson watch their defense from the sideline.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA wideout Michael Luedeke and quarterback Jack Hobson watch their defense from the sideline.

ODA wide receiver Giovanni Giuliani takes a screen pass up the field and evades a defender.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA wide receiver Giovanni Giuliani takes a screen pass up the field and evades a defender.

ODA running back Griffin DeRusso takes the handoff from quarterback Jack Hobson.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA running back Griffin DeRusso takes the handoff from quarterback Jack Hobson.

ODA running back Griffin DeRusso (26) gets swarmed by the St. Stephen's defense.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA running back Griffin DeRusso (26) gets swarmed by the St. Stephen's defense.

ODA safety Dylan Walker and defensive end Tyler Beck share a hug in the waning moments of the Thunder's 21-0 loss to St. Stephen's.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA safety Dylan Walker and defensive end Tyler Beck share a hug in the waning moments of the Thunder's 21-0 loss to St. Stephen's.

ODA linebacker Charlie Tack takes a knee after the team's loss to St. Stephen's. The loss, the first of the season for ODA, knocked the team out of the SSAC playoffs.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 |

ODA linebacker Charlie Tack takes a knee after the team's loss to St. Stephen's. The loss, the first of the season for ODA, knocked the team out of the SSAC playoffs.

Share
The Thunder lost 21-0 to rival St. Stephen's Episcopal at home Friday.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

The Out-of-Door Academy's 2022 football season was a stark turnaround from a winless 2021 season — but it still ended in heartbreak. 

The Thunder (9-1) fumbled its chance at a perfect season with a 21-0 home loss to rival St. Stephen's Episcopal (5-5) Friday night in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A semifinals. The Falcons will advance to the SSAC state championship game Nov. 12 against Legacy Charter (6-3); the Thunder will have to wait until next season to get revenge. 

ODA had beaten the Falcons 26-22 in the team's Sept. 9 regular season contest, mounting a second-half comeback after trailing 14-8 at halftime. On Friday, there was no such comeback. St. Stephen's controlled the game from the opening kickoff, which junior Caleb Bosek returned to the ODA 35-yard line. A few plays later, junior running back Evan Brown punched in a three-yard touchdown. The Falcons went to Brown for the bulk of their offense: he finished with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Luke Donley also found senior receiver Justin Millican for a 15-yard score. 

It was all they needed, as the Thunder offense never found a rhythm. ODA entered Friday averaging 40 points per game, but the Thunder — a run-heavy team — was overmatched by the Falcons' physicality along the defensive line, with Thunder running backs finding little room to maneuver and senior quarterback Jack Hobson forced to scramble on the rare occasions he was asked to throw. 

"We just didn't play well tonight," ODA Head Coach Rob Hollway said. "We did not have our A-game and that's (St. Stephen's) a good team. It just wasn't our night." 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement