ODA junior Jack Meyers readies to take the game's first offensive snap. (Photos by Ryan Kohn.)

ODA football runs over Oasis High

Friday, Sep. 2, 2022 |

ODA senior running back Griffin DeRusso stiff arms Oasis junior Christopher Moorehead.

ODa freshman Allen Clark breaks free from the Oasis defense for a 65 yard touchdown.

From his back, ODA junior Tyler Beck brings down Oasis quarterback Parker Smith for a sack.

ODA sophomore Frankie Clark celebrates following an interception. The Thunder picked off three Oasis passes in total.

ODA senior Griffin DeRusso sprints past the Oasis defense for a touchdown. DeRusso had three scores against the Sharks.

Griffin DeRusso stands over Oasis junior Christopher Moorehead after scoring a touchdown.

ODA senior Luca Marino lights up Oasis junior Tommy Murphy with a big hit.

ODA junior Brandon Beasley brings down Oasis sophomore Parker Smith for a sack.

ODA junior Jack Meyers scampers for a touchdown run.

ODA senior Luca Marino runs over Oasis senior defender Gavin Dolan for a score. Marino had two touchdowns against the Sharks.

ODA seniors Drew Hill (11) and Luca Marino (32) put a double hit on Oasis quarterback Parker Smith.

ODA Head Coach Rob Hollway talks to his team about the win over Oasis and next week's game against rival Saint Stephen's Episcopal.

The Thunder beat the Sharks 51-29 in Head Coach Rob Hollway's home debut to move to 2-0.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Things looked shaky early. 

The Out-of-Door Academy fumbled on its opening possession against Oasis High on Friday night and the Sharks took advantage, scoring a few plays later. ODA would respond with a 65-yard touchdown run from freshman Allen Clark and a two-point conversion, but Oasis didn't flinch, connecting on a long flea flicker and a subsequent goal-line touchdown run. After shutting out Berean Christian 28-0 a week ago, ODA trailed Oasis 14-8 after one quarter and was getting gashed on defense. 

The Thunder then regained its composure and ripped off 36 straight points, turning a game that looked dicey into a laugher. Both teams would add some garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 51-29, but make no mistake: after the first quarter, ODA was in complete control. 

"It's been a lot of fun," DeRusso said of ODA's first two contests. "It's great to be out here. Everyone is rallying around one another. We have a good vibe right now. We just need to keep that going the rest of the season." 

ODA did all of its damage on the ground. Senior running back Griffin DeRusso led the Thunder with three touchdowns, one of which went 55 yards, but plowing past Oasis was a group effort: senior Luca Marino finished with two touchdowns and Clark and junior Jack Meyers added one apiece. 

Defensively, the Thunder gave Oasis sophomore quarterback Parker Smith fits, picking off three of his passes — one each by sophomore Frankie Clark, senior Jason Albano and freshman Dylan Walker. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

