 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Junior Hannah Greenblott attends with senior Dylan Dennehy. Hannah did well on the slot machines. "I watched her win," Dylan said.

ODA celebrates Prom

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Junior Hannah Greenblott attends with senior Dylan Dennehy. Hannah did well on the slot machines. "I watched her win," Dylan said.

Buy this Photo
Thomas Naylor, Luca Marfella and Nick Morgan tried out the slot machines.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Thomas Naylor, Luca Marfella and Nick Morgan tried out the slot machines.

Buy this Photo
Edward Hamburger, Patrick McFadden and Ava Small relax on the back porch, where there is food, drink and a photo booth.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Edward Hamburger, Patrick McFadden and Ava Small relax on the back porch, where there is food, drink and a photo booth.

Buy this Photo
Dealer Carolyn Branco is impressed with the blackjack performance of Leeson Foullon, Kelland Timothy, Arya Bulusu and Nina Dinh.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Dealer Carolyn Branco is impressed with the blackjack performance of Leeson Foullon, Kelland Timothy, Arya Bulusu and Nina Dinh.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Mary Fulton, Alexis Hudson and Christy Wyatt have been friends since third grade.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Seniors Mary Fulton, Alexis Hudson and Christy Wyatt have been friends since third grade.

Buy this Photo
Senior Sofia Delgado pauses her dancing to hug friend John Colosimo.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Senior Sofia Delgado pauses her dancing to hug friend John Colosimo.

Buy this Photo
ODA's Xavier Koffman and his date, Lakewood Ranch High School's Kamila Kemenyfy, pose for a photo booth picture.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

ODA's Xavier Koffman and his date, Lakewood Ranch High School's Kamila Kemenyfy, pose for a photo booth picture.

Buy this Photo
Juniors Francisco Hernandez, Fatima Demlak and Sofia Mejicanos say they love having a special night with their friends who are seniors.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Juniors Francisco Hernandez, Fatima Demlak and Sofia Mejicanos say they love having a special night with their friends who are seniors.

Buy this Photo
Sophomore Dabney Bently, who came with senior Austin Kessler, not pictured, won air pods.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Sophomore Dabney Bently, who came with senior Austin Kessler, not pictured, won air pods.

Buy this Photo
Senior Chris Ramos asked his date, sophomore Keara Henry, to wear leopard print to do "something different."

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Senior Chris Ramos asked his date, sophomore Keara Henry, to wear leopard print to do "something different."

Buy this Photo
Sophomores Dabney Bentley, Katrina Crosley and Sophie Fedder hit the dance floor.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Sophomores Dabney Bentley, Katrina Crosley and Sophie Fedder hit the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Alex Assha and Mia Hamill, both seniors, dance to "Holiday Inn."

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Alex Assha and Mia Hamill, both seniors, dance to "Holiday Inn."

Buy this Photo
Senior Alex Denler dances to "Holiday Inn" with friends.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Senior Alex Denler dances to "Holiday Inn" with friends.

Buy this Photo
Grace Schlotthauer, center, dances to "Going Down for Real" with friends.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Grace Schlotthauer, center, dances to "Going Down for Real" with friends.

Buy this Photo
Al Espinel, Trevor Barron, Zach Szmania, Jared Newman and Sarsen Whatmore are all seniors.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Al Espinel, Trevor Barron, Zach Szmania, Jared Newman and Sarsen Whatmore are all seniors.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Damir Sarsekeyev and Max Schukenov play roulette.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Seniors Damir Sarsekeyev and Max Schukenov play roulette.

Buy this Photo
Juniors Tyanna Denord and Quay Glasco say they love hanging out with friends at prom.

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 |

Juniors Tyanna Denord and Quay Glasco say they love hanging out with friends at prom.

Buy this Photo
Share
'Miami Nights' celebration is night to remember.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

The Out-of-Door Academy junior Arya Bulusu had a bit of beginner's luck thanks to her friend, senior Kelland Timothy.

The pair tried their hand at blackjack during ODA's prom April 27 at The Founder's Club, where students played casino games during their "Miami Nights" themed dance. Arya had gotten four blackjacks within a few minutes.

"She didn't even want to play," said Kelland, who used one of his own chips to get Arya started in the game.

Arya admitted she was having fun.

"I'm happy," she said with a grin.

ODA students spent the night playing casino games and dancing and also enjoyed food, a photo booth and henna tattoos.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement