ODA celebrates Prom

The Out-of-Door Academy junior Arya Bulusu had a bit of beginner's luck thanks to her friend, senior Kelland Timothy.

The pair tried their hand at blackjack during ODA's prom April 27 at The Founder's Club, where students played casino games during their "Miami Nights" themed dance. Arya had gotten four blackjacks within a few minutes.

"She didn't even want to play," said Kelland, who used one of his own chips to get Arya started in the game.

Arya admitted she was having fun.

"I'm happy," she said with a grin.

ODA students spent the night playing casino games and dancing and also enjoyed food, a photo booth and henna tattoos.