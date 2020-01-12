 Skip to main content
Div. 1 runners up Marc Jarman, Brenda Terihay and Chris and Bryan Goodwin.

Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament brings out Longboat Key's friendly competition

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Div. 1 winners Mark Bellissimo, Kimberly Pelyk, Michele Rose and Nader Massoumi.

Div. 2 runners up Mary Jane Waite, Andy Geller, Colette Nemni and Bob Dreyfus.

Div. 2 winners Murray Pattenden, Jo Ann NEvins, Gail Galbraith and Kim Miller.

Div. 3 runners up Ray and Jacqui Ellis, Suzy White and Trevor Gillott.

Div. 3 winners Roger Blair, Guillermo Vidal, Desiree Lurf and Angie Eason.

Div. 4 runners up Jane and Joe Meth.

Div. 4 winners Chip Elitzer, Joyce Welch, Bob Gary and Katie Cornell.

Joyce Welch goes for a point.

Bob Gary watches his teammates.

Mark Malinowski and Tomasz Borucki in a doubles match.

Andre Herke serves a point.

Mark Malinowski and Tomasz Borucki in a doubles match.

Ellen Day serves in a singles match.

Tomasz Borucki swings for a point in a singles match.

Tomasz Borucki swings for a point in a singles match.

Tomasz Borucki swings for a point in a singles match.

Mark Malinowski and Karin Buffitt converse over a point.

Open Division runners up Andre Herke, Ellen Day, Michelle Coates and Steve Willoughby.

Open Div. winners Mark Malinowski, Savannah Gray, Karin Buffitt, Tomasz Borucki and Capt. Jim Tarsy.

From Jan. 10-12, players vied for the top spots in the 20th annual tournament.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

At the finals of the 20th annual Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament, competitors seemed to admire each other more than the other way around. 

As balls ricocheted across the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center’s six tournament courts, encouraging shouts and compliments on well-placed shots were volleyed as well. 

Finalists in five divisions hit the courts on Jan. 12 to play in five matches each. Two teams of four (two men and two women) competed in men’s and women’s doubles and singles and a mixed doubles match to duke it out for the title. In Division 4, the champions from the 2019 tournament defended their title. 

“We felt very good, and we were on a mission to win again this year,” Joyce Welch said. 

Strategy factored in as teams had to consider their players’ strengths in the various modes of play, and the doubles teams conversed often during and between points to get on the same page. 

“You got it!” Bob Dreyfus yelled during his doubles match. “No, I got it!” 

The crowd, which ebbed and flowed during the many matches, made known which shots they thought were good, too. Oohs and aahs came during key moments of tense points, upping the tournament’s exciting atmosphere. 

“I’m leaving now, bye!” Michelle Coates joked after she hit a particularly good shot to win a turning point and the crowd made their awe known. 

Even as the afternoon wore on and the sun reminded players just how hot a Floridian January can be, a dedicated cheering squad stuck to the sidelines — specifically for Bryan Goodwin during his singles match. No matter if a team came away with the win or the runner-up position, good-natured handshakes and congratulations were offered to the opponents. 

The Author: Nat Kaemmerer

Nat Kaemmerer is your Longboat Key community reporter. She earned a bachelor's degree in magazine arts and culture journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2019 and has lived in Florida or Missouri her whole life. 

See All Articles by Nat

