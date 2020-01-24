 Skip to main content
Cary Jones, a co-vice president of the Parent Teacher Organization, prepares a bag of candy from the candy buffet.

Night of memories at Freedom Elementary

Cary Jones, a co-vice president of the Parent Teacher Organization, prepares a bag of candy from the candy buffet.

Ali'yana Jones, a third grader, dances with her dad, Donald, at the annual father-daughter dance. Donald Jones says they go to the dance every year and always have a great time.

Ali'yana Jones, a third grader, dances with her dad, Donald, at the annual father-daughter dance. Donald Jones says they go to the dance every year and always have a great time.

Kelvin Hearns dances with his daughter, Caydence, a kindergartner. Kelvin Hearns says his daughter was dancing before they even arrived at the father-daughter dance.

Kelvin Hearns dances with his daughter, Caydence, a kindergartner. Kelvin Hearns says his daughter was dancing before they even arrived at the father-daughter dance.

Jason Kinsman holds his daughter Addison, a kindergartner, while dancing to a slow song. This year's dance was the Kinsmans second. "We like to hang out," Addison Kinsman says.

Jason Kinsman holds his daughter Addison, a kindergartner, while dancing to a slow song. This year's dance was the Kinsmans second. "We like to hang out," Addison Kinsman says.

Luis Tejeda and his daughter Aryanna enjoy their first father-daughter dance. "It's a special moment," Luis Tejeda says.

Luis Tejeda and his daughter Aryanna enjoy their first father-daughter dance. "It's a special moment," Luis Tejeda says.

Macie Anderson, a pre-kindergartner, loves dancing with her dad, Kenny, during their first daddy-daughter dance. "It's fun. She's having a blast," Kenny Anderson says.

Macie Anderson, a pre-kindergartner, loves dancing with her dad, Kenny, during their first daddy-daughter dance. "It's fun. She's having a blast," Kenny Anderson says.

Emma Zagrocki, a fifth grader, does the "Macarena" with her dad, Jon.

Emma Zagrocki, a fifth grader, does the "Macarena" with her dad, Jon.

Pedro Zamora has fun dancing with his daughter Abigail, a pre-kindergartner. "I love spending a little quality time with my little one," Pedro Zamora says.

Pedro Zamora has fun dancing with his daughter Abigail, a pre-kindergartner. "I love spending a little quality time with my little one," Pedro Zamora says.

James Trotter busts a move during the dad's dance competition, which he won. His daughters, Leah and Julia, says he embarrassed them. "That's my job right?" James Trotter says to his daughters.

James Trotter busts a move during the dad's dance competition, which he won. His daughters, Leah and Julia, says he embarrassed them. "That's my job right?" James Trotter says to his daughters.

Sequiel Martinez and his daughter Jordice, a second grader, have fun at the dance. Jordice Martinez says the dance was good because she loves her dad.

Sequiel Martinez and his daughter Jordice, a second grader, have fun at the dance. Jordice Martinez says the dance was good because she loves her dad.

Rebecca, Richard and Addison Creel dance together. "It's good to get to spend time with these princesses," Richard Creel says. "They only stay this small for a short amount of time."

Rebecca, Richard and Addison Creel dance together. "It's good to get to spend time with these princesses," Richard Creel says. "They only stay this small for a short amount of time."

Dressed as Prince Charming, Rob Commissar tries to dress to the theme to make the dance more memorable for his daughter Sky, who is a third grader.

Dressed as Prince Charming, Rob Commissar tries to dress to the theme to make the dance more memorable for his daughter Sky, who is a third grader.

Gwen Frost, a pre-kindergartner, dances with her dad, Pete, during their first daddy-daughter dance. Pete Frost has been to the dance before with his other daughter, Autumn, who is a first grader.

Gwen Frost, a pre-kindergartner, dances with her dad, Pete, during their first daddy-daughter dance. Pete Frost has been to the dance before with his other daughter, Autumn, who is a first grader.

Emma VanBeck, a fifth grader, enjoys her final daddy-daughter dance with her dad, Nick.

Emma VanBeck, a fifth grader, enjoys her final daddy-daughter dance with her dad, Nick.

Scarlett Hafner, a first grader, is twirled around by her father, Mark. Scarlett Hafner says the dance is fantastic because you can dance.

Scarlett Hafner, a first grader, is twirled around by her father, Mark. Scarlett Hafner says the dance is fantastic because you can dance.

Ava Delvin, a fourth grader, and her dad, Tim, win a giant teddy bear in a raffle. "I always wanted a huge stuffed animal," Ava Delvin says.

Ava Delvin, a fourth grader, and her dad, Tim, win a giant teddy bear in a raffle. "I always wanted a huge stuffed animal," Ava Delvin says.

Edan, Matt and Allison Armistead spend time together during the daddy-daughter dance. This year is the only year Edan, a fifth grader, will be at the same school as Allison, a kindergartner.

Edan, Matt and Allison Armistead spend time together during the daddy-daughter dance. This year is the only year Edan, a fifth grader, will be at the same school as Allison, a kindergartner.

Braelynn Routh, a fourth grader, and Tim Collett have fun during the daddy-daughter dance.

Braelynn Routh, a fourth grader, and Tim Collett have fun during the daddy-daughter dance.

Enchanted Forest Princess Ball brings fathers and daughters together.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The Enchanted Forest Princess Ball was a night for making memories for Freedom Elementary School fathers and daughters. 

The annual father-daughter dance was a first for Pedro Zamora and his daughter Abigail, who is in pre-kindergarten. He said his little girl only weighed 2 pounds when she was born, so to see her enjoying the night was incredible.

"I love spending a little quality time with my little one," he said. "To be able to spend this night together is amazing. It's been great for us."

Rob Commissar, father of third grader Sky, dressed as Prince Charming to go along with the theme of the dance. He dresses to the theme every year because he likes to make the evening memorable for her for when she's older. 

"It's the best day of my life." Commissar said. "It scares me how quickly she grows up."

Commissar wasn't the only father who didn't want his daughter to grow up. Richard Creel danced the night away with his two daughters, Rebecca and Addison, who are in fourth and third grade respectively.

"It's good to get to spend time with these princesses," Creel said. "They only stay this small for a short amount of time."

