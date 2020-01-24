The Enchanted Forest Princess Ball was a night for making memories for Freedom Elementary School fathers and daughters.

The annual father-daughter dance was a first for Pedro Zamora and his daughter Abigail, who is in pre-kindergarten. He said his little girl only weighed 2 pounds when she was born, so to see her enjoying the night was incredible.

"I love spending a little quality time with my little one," he said. "To be able to spend this night together is amazing. It's been great for us."

Rob Commissar, father of third grader Sky, dressed as Prince Charming to go along with the theme of the dance. He dresses to the theme every year because he likes to make the evening memorable for her for when she's older.

"It's the best day of my life." Commissar said. "It scares me how quickly she grows up."

Commissar wasn't the only father who didn't want his daughter to grow up. Richard Creel danced the night away with his two daughters, Rebecca and Addison, who are in fourth and third grade respectively.

"It's good to get to spend time with these princesses," Creel said. "They only stay this small for a short amount of time."