Newtown puts on Juneteenth celebration

The afternoon event was held June 18 in the heart of the community.
Sarasota commemorated Juneteenth with a daylong celebration in Newtown on June 18.
The Juneteenth event, which recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S., brought countless locals and local businesses to snack on food and sells their wares. Families sold glitter products, ice cream and colorful clothing and cooked up all types of meals for curious customers. Children ran back and forth through the market but stopped to pick up snow cones and have their faces painted under tents.
