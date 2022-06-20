 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Gertrude and Endana Collymore sell plenty of clothing.

Newtown puts on Juneteenth celebration

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Gertrude and Endana Collymore sell plenty of clothing.

Lance Shabazz, Chip Nelson, James Haynes and Jerry Johnson

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Lance Shabazz, Chip Nelson, James Haynes and Jerry Johnson

Sonya Seymour, Janiyah Johnshon and Towanda Seymour

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Sonya Seymour, Janiyah Johnshon and Towanda Seymour

Irwin Redding and Shanique Conner

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Irwin Redding and Shanique Conner

Georgia LeFlore sells her "Sarafina and the Old Well" childrens book with De'Ziah Cherry, Bella Harris, Alia Cherry and Carter Harris

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Georgia LeFlore sells her "Sarafina and the Old Well" childrens book with De'Ziah Cherry, Bella Harris, Alia Cherry and Carter Harris

Ire Ade couldn't help but run around the market.

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Ire Ade couldn't help but run around the market.

The Cherry family

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

The Cherry family

Kenneyetta Williams Jackson and Rylah Jackson sells gloss at the Glittery Gloss tent.

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Kenneyetta Williams Jackson and Rylah Jackson sells gloss at the Glittery Gloss tent.

Pamela Greenidge, pastor Pete Greenidge, Christine Furlow and Davis Furlow

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Pamela Greenidge, pastor Pete Greenidge, Christine Furlow and Davis Furlow

Kathy Watkins and Harmony Mills

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Kathy Watkins and Harmony Mills

Kayla Clayton and Tamia Austin show off their face paint.

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Kayla Clayton and Tamia Austin show off their face paint.

Alia Cherry scrunches through face paint done by Kari Bunker.

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Alia Cherry scrunches through face paint done by Kari Bunker.

Alia Cherry scrunches through face paint done by Kari Bunker.

Monday, Jun. 20, 2022 |

Alia Cherry scrunches through face paint done by Kari Bunker.

Share
The afternoon event was held June 18 in the heart of the community.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota commemorated Juneteenth with a daylong celebration in Newtown on June 18. 

The Juneteenth event, which recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S., brought countless locals and local businesses to snack on food and sells their wares. Families sold glitter products, ice cream and colorful clothing and cooked up all types of meals for curious customers. Children ran back and forth through the market but stopped to pick up snow cones and have their faces painted under tents. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement