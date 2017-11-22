New listing is Longboat's third-priciest property

One of Longboat Key’s highest-valued properties is now on the real estate market for $18 million.

Villa del Sogno, located at 825 Longboat Club Road, is situated on a triple-lot spanning 1.35 acres on the beach. Louis Wery of Premier Sotheby’s International’s Plaza at Five Points office has been selected as the exclusive listing associate for the property.

Built in 2002, the home offers six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. It is listed as the third most expensive property on Longboat Key behind 845 Longboat Key Club Road ($26.5 million) and 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive ($19.9 million).

“This grand estate has no shortage of amazing beachfront views. Built for entertaining, there are expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces to enjoy vivid sunsets and dynamic vistas,’’ Wery said in a prepared statement.

Among the property’s features: