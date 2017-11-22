New listing is Longboat's third-priciest property

Villa del Sogno sits on 1.35 acres of beachfront property.
One of Longboat Key’s highest-valued properties is now on the real estate market for $18 million.
Villa del Sogno, located at 825 Longboat Club Road, is situated on a triple-lot spanning 1.35 acres on the beach. Louis Wery of Premier Sotheby’s International’s Plaza at Five Points office has been selected as the exclusive listing associate for the property.
Built in 2002, the home offers six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. It is listed as the third most expensive property on Longboat Key behind 845 Longboat Key Club Road ($26.5 million) and 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive ($19.9 million).
“This grand estate has no shortage of amazing beachfront views. Built for entertaining, there are expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces to enjoy vivid sunsets and dynamic vistas,’’ Wery said in a prepared statement.
Among the property’s features:
- 22,521 total-square-feet/12,095-under-air
- A four-car garage on the first floor
- Second floor features a family room, four guest suites and a guest kitchen
- Third floor offers a formal living room with marble fireplace, formal dining room for 12, chef’s kitchen, catering kitchen, master suite and office
- Master suite includes a sitting room, his-and-hers bathroom with marble countertops and floors, marble sunken tub, separate shower and dual closets
- Infinity pool and spa
- Semi-private beach cabana
- Elevator
- Views of the Longboat Key Club golf course and Gulf of Mexico