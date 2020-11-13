New digs for Mote Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

Ever since the project was announced in February, 2018, Mote CEO and President Michael Crosby has been shoveling donations.

On Friday morning at the future site of the $130 million Mote Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Crosby was shoveling dirt instead.

Mote Marine hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the aquarium and Crosby was busy posing with area dignitaries and a host of special shovels made for the occasion. Crosby eventually climbed into a huge excavator while Willis Smith Construction Executive Vice President John LaCivita shouted instructions to him.

"I am sure those of you here have noticed all the first responders," Crosby said. "That's because I will be getting into that excavator."

Obviously familiar with big machinery, Crosby put the bucket into the ground, snatching up and dumping dirt to the delight of the assembled guests.

"Today we are celebrating this milestone event ... bringing Mote SEA alive," Crosby said. "This site is going to be a gateway for southwest Florida and a gateway for the sea."

Congressman Greg Steube, R-17th district, said Mote always was there for the community during many local disasters, such as the BP oil spill and red tide, and he is happy to support the project. State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-23rd District, said he has lived in the Sarasota area his entire life and he remembered when the area near Nathan Benderson Park was nothing but a "dirt road." He said when Randy Benderson and his family moved here, "he single-handedly upgraded the area." He said the project will continue to introduce people to the area.

Randy Benderson said the new aquarium will be "above and beyond any vision" his family had for Nathan Benderson Park.

"Mote is amazing," he said. "This is wonderful, wonderful."

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, said she always was jealous that Mote Marine was located on City Island. "My 10 grandchildren all have been on the Mote Boat," she said. "My great-grandchildren will go here. I am excited for the schoolchildren of Manatee and Sarasota counties."

Crosby announced the aquariums new corporate sponsors and among them were Benderson Development and Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

LaCivita said actual construction will begin after Jan. 1.