Networking caps off Longboat Chamber's Small Business Week seminars

With a backdrop of Lido Beach, members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce mingled to end a day of business seminars.

After seminars on how to better run a small business including “Recruiting and Retaining Winning Team Members In a Competitive Market,” “Marketing on a Shoestring” and “Microsoft Technology for Small Business,” a few members got to showcase their business at the networking event.

Small Business Week ends Thursday, Oct. 17 with the awards luncheon to announce Small Business Person of the Year, Rookie Business Person of the Year and Good as Green.