Celia Moore, Peg Pluto and Sherri Mills.

Networking caps off Longboat Chamber's Small Business Week seminars

Celia Moore, Peg Pluto and Sherri Mills.

Tabletops displayed member businesses.

Tabletops displayed member businesses.

Members mingled in the top floor of the Holiday Inn Lido Beach.

Members mingled in the top floor of the Holiday Inn Lido Beach.

Tim Holliday and Chamber president Gail Loefgren.

Tim Holliday and Chamber president Gail Loefgren.

Peg Pluto and Patti Buchanan.

Peg Pluto and Patti Buchanan.

Andrew Vac reads a business card from Sandy Brabeck.

Andrew Vac reads a business card from Sandy Brabeck.

Dylan Borden and Kyle Gillies chat with Rebecca Figueroa.

Dylan Borden and Kyle Gillies chat with Rebecca Figueroa.

The room grew crowded as the event wore on.

The room grew crowded as the event wore on.

People separated into groups to chat amongst themselves.

People separated into groups to chat amongst themselves.

Liz Yerkes, Debby McClung and Vince LaPorta.

Liz Yerkes, Debby McClung and Vince LaPorta.

Small Business Week chair Mike Vejins, Audrey Modglin and Robert Garcia.

Small Business Week chair Mike Vejins, Audrey Modglin and Robert Garcia.

Jessica Stevens and Sandy Brabeck.

Jessica Stevens and Sandy Brabeck.

Ed Nugent and Ramin Mesghali.

Ed Nugent and Ramin Mesghali.

Mike Vejins, Emily Walsh and Ron Valdez.

Mike Vejins, Emily Walsh and Ron Valdez.

Robin Lankton talks to Kyle Gillies and Dylan Borden.

Robin Lankton talks to Kyle Gillies and Dylan Borden.

Rebecca Figueroa stands ready at her table.

Rebecca Figueroa stands ready at her table.

Ed Nugent and Al Benincasa.

Ed Nugent and Al Benincasa.

Nicole Mahin, Andrew Vac and Cori Golden.

Nicole Mahin, Andrew Vac and Cori Golden.

Week concludes Thursday with awards luncheon at Holiday Inn Lido Beach.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

With a backdrop of Lido Beach, members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce mingled to end a day of business seminars. 

After seminars on how to better run a small business including “Recruiting and Retaining Winning Team Members In a Competitive Market,” “Marketing on a Shoestring” and “Microsoft Technology for Small Business,” a few members got to showcase their business at the networking event. 

Small Business Week ends Thursday, Oct. 17 with the awards luncheon to announce Small Business Person of the Year, Rookie Business Person of the Year and Good as Green.

