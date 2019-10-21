 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Alex Peric poses with Gilly the shark.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium holds scary fun Halloween event

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Alex Peric poses with Gilly the shark.

Buy this Photo
Grady Lee braves the touch tank.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Grady Lee braves the touch tank.

Buy this Photo
Carmelo Hernandez figures out a game.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Carmelo Hernandez figures out a game.

Buy this Photo
Everyone Rocks entertained the crowd.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Everyone Rocks entertained the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Alana and Thea Reedy point out animals in the touch tank.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Alana and Thea Reedy point out animals in the touch tank.

Buy this Photo
Aria Fischer makes her pumpkin come to life with the help of Ross Johnston.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Aria Fischer makes her pumpkin come to life with the help of Ross Johnston.

Buy this Photo
Aria Fischer makes her pumpkin come to life with the help of Ross Johnston.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Aria Fischer makes her pumpkin come to life with the help of Ross Johnston.

Buy this Photo
Stephanie, Eve, Emerson and Evan Barniskis came in their patriotic costumes.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Stephanie, Eve, Emerson and Evan Barniskis came in their patriotic costumes.

Buy this Photo
Spooky marine decorations were strewn about.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Spooky marine decorations were strewn about.

Buy this Photo
Olivia Inda and Ava Baugh dressed as washing machines.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Olivia Inda and Ava Baugh dressed as washing machines.

Buy this Photo
Even indoors, the aquarium was in the spirit.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Even indoors, the aquarium was in the spirit.

Buy this Photo
A swamp monster comes out of the water to spook some patrons.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

A swamp monster comes out of the water to spook some patrons.

Buy this Photo
Fiona Konrath and Kemi Smith.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Fiona Konrath and Kemi Smith.

Buy this Photo
Mote employees running the games gave scavenger hunt sheet stamps.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Mote employees running the games gave scavenger hunt sheet stamps.

Buy this Photo
Heather, Kiersten and Sydney Stelmok dressed as a weather forecast.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Heather, Kiersten and Sydney Stelmok dressed as a weather forecast.

Buy this Photo
Sophia Williams guesses which bone she picked.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Sophia Williams guesses which bone she picked.

Buy this Photo
Wednesday Morgan peeks around a cut-out board.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Wednesday Morgan peeks around a cut-out board.

Buy this Photo
Athan Hartley grabs an "eyeball" from a jar while mad scientist Kathryn Harris screams.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Athan Hartley grabs an "eyeball" from a jar while mad scientist Kathryn Harris screams.

Buy this Photo
Floating pumpkins swirl around sharks.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Floating pumpkins swirl around sharks.

Buy this Photo
A Mote-carved pumpkins twirls to face out.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

A Mote-carved pumpkins twirls to face out.

Buy this Photo
Jayde Torres and Mia Guerrero.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Jayde Torres and Mia Guerrero.

Buy this Photo
Hattie, Holly and Georgia Gamble.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Hattie, Holly and Georgia Gamble.

Buy this Photo
Isabelle Carrasquillo's stroller was decked out too.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Isabelle Carrasquillo's stroller was decked out too.

Buy this Photo
Brooke Greenberg, Emmitt Questel and Andrew Wheeler.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Brooke Greenberg, Emmitt Questel and Andrew Wheeler.

Buy this Photo
Mark Fishman carves a pumpkin after storms in the area kept him from carving it underwater while Terri Fishman holds a flashlight for him.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Mark Fishman carves a pumpkin after storms in the area kept him from carving it underwater while Terri Fishman holds a flashlight for him.

Buy this Photo
Keira and Kiana Gilmour stand in front of mom Jennifer Gilmour.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Keira and Kiana Gilmour stand in front of mom Jennifer Gilmour.

Buy this Photo
Carrie and Allie Wojcik in their mermaid costimes.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Carrie and Allie Wojcik in their mermaid costimes.

Buy this Photo
Spooky decorations even came underwater.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Spooky decorations even came underwater.

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual event brought out the creative costumes and scientific minds.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium put the emphasis on “fish” and “fun” and less on “fright” at its annual Fish, Fun and Fright Halloween event.

Parents were led around the aquarium by Star Wars storm troopers, witches, wizards and one pineapple. The costumed kids played educational deep-sea games for candy throughout the aquarium, learned some “mad science” and decorated virtual pumpkins that came alive on a screen. 

Of course, the pavilion was decked out in spooky decor, but even the fish got to join the decorating fun with skeletons and gravestones in their tanks. 

Related Stories

Advertisement