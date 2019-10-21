Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium holds scary fun Halloween event

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium put the emphasis on “fish” and “fun” and less on “fright” at its annual Fish, Fun and Fright Halloween event.

Parents were led around the aquarium by Star Wars storm troopers, witches, wizards and one pineapple. The costumed kids played educational deep-sea games for candy throughout the aquarium, learned some “mad science” and decorated virtual pumpkins that came alive on a screen.

Of course, the pavilion was decked out in spooky decor, but even the fish got to join the decorating fun with skeletons and gravestones in their tanks.