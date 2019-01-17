 Skip to main content
Honoree Diana Rowan Rockefeller, Founder Brook Bello, Honorees Laurie Hofheimer and Derek Thompson

More Too Life shows private screening of RBG

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

Honoree Diana Rowan Rockefeller, Founder Brook Bello, Honorees Laurie Hofheimer and Derek Thompson

Koby Reed and Chloe Conboy

Ted Bello and Kenney DeCamp

Beth and Kenne Stoner

Jen McNally and Renee Sheade

Judith Wolfson, Jen McNally, Eric Kelty and Sherl Forest

Charlene Altenhain and Kameron Hodgens

During cocktail hour, guests hung out at the CineBistro bar.

Amina Resheiclat and Jacob Kneer

Branka Minic and Bojan Cubela

Kim Squires, Chloe Sensenig, Alyse Walten and Lindsay Smith

Actor Jon Voight, a dear friend to Brook Bello, made a painting to be auctioned off at the event.

Supporters of the organization wore pins with the More Too Life logo.

Ivana Helmski and Susan Pohlmann

Heather Hawley and Seath Lauer

Guests gathered in theatre 2 for the showing and presentation.

Each guest was given a small bag of popcorn on their seat.

Brook Bello tells the audience about the effects of the government shutdown to local nonprofits.

Felicity tells the audience about her experience growing up in a brothel and being a victim of child sex abuse.

Brook Bello awards Diana Rowan Rockefeller with the Woman of the Year award.

The 2nd Annual Private Screening Gala was held Jan. 17 at CMX CineBistro Siesta Key.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was an emotional, but cheerful celebration Jan. 17 at CMX CineBistro Siesta Key, as More Too Life honored its advocates and survivors of human sex trafficking. 

A survivor herself, More Too Life Founder Brook Bello started the program 14 years ago, but this is only the third large-scale event the organization has hosted. It's the second time it has hosted the Annual Private Screening Gala and is an event Bello holds close to her heart as a way to express herself. 

"Art saved my life," Bello says. 

The film shown was RBG, which Bello says she hopes inspires viewers to move forward past their difficulties. 

In addition to the screening of the movie, three advocates were honored, including Diana Rowan Rockefeller as Woman of the Year. Survivors also addressed the audience to share their stories and how they were able to find themselves again through More Too Life. 

 

