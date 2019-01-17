More Too Life shows private screening of RBG

It was an emotional, but cheerful celebration Jan. 17 at CMX CineBistro Siesta Key, as More Too Life honored its advocates and survivors of human sex trafficking.

A survivor herself, More Too Life Founder Brook Bello started the program 14 years ago, but this is only the third large-scale event the organization has hosted. It's the second time it has hosted the Annual Private Screening Gala and is an event Bello holds close to her heart as a way to express herself.

"Art saved my life," Bello says.

The film shown was RBG, which Bello says she hopes inspires viewers to move forward past their difficulties.

In addition to the screening of the movie, three advocates were honored, including Diana Rowan Rockefeller as Woman of the Year. Survivors also addressed the audience to share their stories and how they were able to find themselves again through More Too Life.