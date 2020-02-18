 Skip to main content
Attendees make their way around the booths.

Meet, Greet, Eat brings businesses and Longboat Key residents together

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Attendees make their way around the booths.

Carol Peschel, Kathy Gricius and Susan Landau

Tonya Atchison and Patti Buchanan

Sponsors laid out branded goodies for attendees to remember them by.

Ashley Guthrie, Shirley Gallo and Sandy Keith of VIP sponsor Lighthouse Properties Management.

Tom and Robert Casey

Cadence Bank offered tiny piggy banks to attendees.

Reva Jackson and Lester Santos

Tonya Atchison and Melissa Rodriguez

A representative from each business was always present and chatting with interested attendees.

Ivan Radosavljevic shows Karen Macintosh RIM Express' services.

Erin Alexander of Accutech Restoration

Joan Walker and Lynn Passingham

Rebecca Figueroa and Ivan Radosavljevic of VIP sponsor RIM Express Inc.

Dana Scott shows Servpro services to Michaele McKenna.

Ian Macintosh, Joe and Kathy Sever, Henno Moenting and Karen Macintosh

Mike O'Brien and Patricia Wright

Suzy Brenner and Mary Ann Brady

Gail Loefgren thanks the crowd for coming.

Renee Odell and David Novak

by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosted its 15th annual Meet, Greet, Eat event on Feb. 18 at Harbourside Dining Room at the Longboat Key Club. 

The chamber event is part trade show, part social event and features booths in which chamber members can showcase their services and interact with potential customers. This is the second year that the event has been open for community members to attend. 

“We opened it to the public in 2019 and we’ve had more reservations and booths than we’ve ever had,” Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce president Gail Loefgren said. “So many businesses (in the chamber) are service-oriented ones that we don’t have on the island that community members can see here.” 

Loefgren said that before this year’s event, residents were stopping by the Chamber office, asking when the 2020 event would be because they had enjoyed the 2019 version so much. Dozens of community members turned out to get to know the businesses near them, both professionally and personally.  

“There is great support from residents on the key,” Loefgren said. 

The “eat” part of the event featured bites from Tommy Bahama Bar and Restaurant, Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Harry’s Continental Kitchens and The Blue Dolphin Cafe, which vendors and visitors alike nibbled on as they mingled. 

