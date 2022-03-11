Market on Longboat Key hosts last rendition

Since January, there’s always been more to see at the Market on Longboat Key. On March 11, the series ended with one final market at Town Center Green. Attendees shopped three rows of vendors selling produce, food, drinks, jewelry, home goods and more.

Parking issues still arise as some attendees park at Publix rather than in the Town Center Green lot, but the town attempted to alleviate problems by opening up parking along the sides of Bay Isles Road too.

Several new vendors populated Town Center Green, including beach-based jewelry company Driftheory, Longboat Key resident and stained glass artist Paul Jaffe and macrame maker Mary Lant with her business, Eden. These vendors also have booths at the Coquina Market.

“I like the open air and the vibe from the community,” Driftheory owner Danielle Ferrantino said. “Everyone here is so friendly, and we have such friendly vendors.”

Attendees wandered the green with bags of vegetables, plants wrapped in plastic or trays of food from the trucks parked at the edge of the market. Patches of shade featured guests taking a break from the sun with a cool treat. The March market was less busy than the previous two had been, but organizer Ambrose said she’s looking forward to next season on Longboat Key. As of now, the market will likely return in the future even though this season’s trial is done.