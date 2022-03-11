 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The town put out cones to remind people not to park at Publix.

Market on Longboat Key hosts last rendition

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

The town put out cones to remind people not to park at Publix.

Nancy Ambrose and Carolyn Brown worked together to host the three markets.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Nancy Ambrose and Carolyn Brown worked together to host the three markets.

Linda Crouse and Michell Higdon left the market with a bromeliad.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Linda Crouse and Michell Higdon left the market with a bromeliad.

Amanda Champ from The Surfing Coconut cracked fresh ones open for her customers.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Amanda Champ from The Surfing Coconut cracked fresh ones open for her customers.

Amanda Champ cracks open a coconut.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Amanda Champ cracks open a coconut.

Paul and Danene Jaffe set up a table of mosaic art.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Paul and Danene Jaffe set up a table of mosaic art.

Paul Jaffe's art sparkled in the sun.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Paul Jaffe's art sparkled in the sun.

Danielle Ferrantino from Driftheory sold necklaces and other art from found objects from the beach.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Danielle Ferrantino from Driftheory sold necklaces and other art from found objects from the beach.

Adriana Daugherty from Blue Elements sold wreaths and other decor made from shells.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Adriana Daugherty from Blue Elements sold wreaths and other decor made from shells.

This month was a little slower than previous months.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

This month was a little slower than previous months.

Angela House and Sue Hengel tried out food from the market.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Angela House and Sue Hengel tried out food from the market.

The Siesta Pops truck blew bubbles and blasted tunes for the market.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

The Siesta Pops truck blew bubbles and blasted tunes for the market.

Marilyn Marrotte tries on a hat from Carol Kramitz at SunReady.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Marilyn Marrotte tries on a hat from Carol Kramitz at SunReady.

Maria Albano sold her chimichurri sauce this month.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Maria Albano sold her chimichurri sauce this month.

Ariel Asain puts an empanada in a bag.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Ariel Asain puts an empanada in a bag.

Mary Lant set up her macrame business, Eden, for the market.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Mary Lant set up her macrame business, Eden, for the market.

Share
The market is likely to return next season, but for now, it's over.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Since January, there’s always been more to see at the Market on Longboat Key. On March 11, the series ended with one final market at Town Center Green. Attendees shopped three rows of vendors selling produce, food, drinks, jewelry, home goods and more. 

Parking issues still arise as some attendees park at Publix rather than in the Town Center Green lot, but the town attempted to alleviate problems by opening up parking along the sides of Bay Isles Road too. 

Several new vendors populated Town Center Green, including beach-based jewelry company Driftheory, Longboat Key resident and stained glass artist Paul Jaffe and macrame maker Mary Lant with her business, Eden. These vendors also have booths at the Coquina Market. 

“I like the open air and the vibe from the community,” Driftheory owner Danielle Ferrantino said. “Everyone here is so friendly, and we have such friendly vendors.” 

Attendees wandered the green with bags of vegetables, plants wrapped in plastic or trays of food from the trucks parked at the edge of the market. Patches of shade featured guests taking a break from the sun with a cool treat. The March market was less busy than the previous two had been, but organizer Ambrose said she’s looking forward to next season on Longboat Key. As of now, the market will likely return in the future even though this season’s trial is done. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement