Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday

Veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps assembled at Marina Jack on Nov. 10 to celebrate the institution's 246th birthday.

The annual luncheon had dozens of veterans and active duty members meeting for a luncheon that paid tribute to all who served. Founder Tom Smith welcomed the assembled audience and led them through the program.

Ralph Franklin, who has traditionally been the group's oldest member and the ceremonial cake cutter for the luncheon, recently passed away at 101. In tribute, his sons Andy and Bruce Franklin led the ceremonial cake cutting and helped pass out slices to veterans.