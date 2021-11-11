 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tom Smith welcomes the veterans.

Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Tom Smith welcomes the veterans.

World War II veteran Garland Reedy and Vonda Klopfenstein

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

World War II veteran Garland Reedy and Vonda Klopfenstein

Tom Smith and World War II veteran Bill Burchette

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Tom Smith and World War II veteran Bill Burchette

Andy and Bruce Franklin with Tom McElheny, Lin Hall and Codi Simon

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Andy and Bruce Franklin with Tom McElheny, Lin Hall and Codi Simon

The celebration had an anniversary birthday cake.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

The celebration had an anniversary birthday cake.

Many veterans pitched in for a 50/50 raffle.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Many veterans pitched in for a 50/50 raffle.

Ben Weiss, Alex Vanston and Cooper Bowditch

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Ben Weiss, Alex Vanston and Cooper Bowditch

Andy and Bruce Franklin cut and pass out cake.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Andy and Bruce Franklin cut and pass out cake.

Andy and Bruce Franklin cut and pass out cake.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Andy and Bruce Franklin cut and pass out cake.

Kevin Calhoun and Tom Meyers

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Kevin Calhoun and Tom Meyers

Chris and Susan Reedy

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Chris and Susan Reedy

Many members brought their veterans hats and covers.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Many members brought their veterans hats and covers.

Will and Bill Cassada with Stanley Ptak

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Will and Bill Cassada with Stanley Ptak

William Slater and Ron Campian

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

William Slater and Ron Campian

Sophia Hoffman and Bob Piel

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 |

Sophia Hoffman and Bob Piel

Share
Veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps celebrated together on Nov. 10,
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps assembled at Marina Jack on Nov. 10 to celebrate the institution's 246th birthday. 

The annual luncheon had dozens of veterans and active duty members meeting for a luncheon that paid tribute to all who served. Founder Tom Smith welcomed the assembled audience and led them through the program. 

Ralph Franklin, who has traditionally been the group's oldest member and the ceremonial cake cutter for the luncheon, recently passed away at 101. In tribute, his sons Andy and Bruce Franklin led the ceremonial cake cutting and helped pass out slices to veterans. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement