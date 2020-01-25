 Skip to main content
Fourteen-year old Nicole Shields and her sister, 10-year-old Natalie Shields, promotd "Shields of Sunshine," which sold coffee mugs, lemonade and aloe plants.

Manatee libraries promote business of learning

Louise R. Johnson Middle School of International Studies 11-year-old Emily Benitez sold slime for $5. She made it from borax, water, glue and food coloring.

Bella Roadman, Emma Raulerson and Estella Long sold fresh flowers in bamboo vases made from bamboo in the Raulerson's back yard.

Longboat Key's Peter M'Mwirichia sells a wallet to Braden River Library Youth Services Librarian Chris Culp. M'Mwirichia also sold beaded earrings.

Palm Aire's Gabe Williams, 11, sold tiles, necklaces and chocolate chip cookies with the help of his mom, Katrina Williams.

Braden River Lakes' Jessica Eastman and her daughter Abby Pollard visited booths with friend Lexi Delagrange.

Parrish 13-year-old Daria Dziubek and East County 12-year-old Sophia Eastman sold their "Sweet Dogs Ice Cream" made with peanut butter, yogurt, banana and dog kibble.

Eight-year-old Isabella Contarino, of Palmetto, started selling honey as a way to raise enough money for a pet hedge hog. Now, she does it forfun.

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Mikaela Marin has been doing art for about three years, but she sold it for the first time at the market.

Ten-year-old Del Tierra resident Jaden Cagno made "A little bit of everything" the slogan for his business, MakerKidz." He sold art, candy, and crayons melted into shapes.

Valarie and Cayla Carmody showcased their Lakewood Ranch-based pet sitting services, Cutely Pet Services.

East County's Ava Thompsen and friend Ginger Matuszewski sold homemade dog treats.

Bradenton's Emma Beardsley picks a number, which Zoe Balakrishnan, 8, has to guess. Balakrishnan, a student at Willis Elementary School, performed Zoe's Magic Show for event-goers for $1 per ticket.

Willis Elementary School's Zoe Balakrishnan, 8, gave two magic show performances inside the library's community room. It was her first time performing tricks.

Braden River Library hosts youth business fair in Manatee County.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Nine-year-old Mikaela Marin started creating art when she moved from Virginia to Lakewood Ranch three years ago.

Her first piece was a unicorn she painted at Let’s Create Art at Main Street Lakewood Ranch. Now, Marin is an artist extraordinaire, creating at least five pieces per week with a variety of mediums and styles.

She sold her work for the first time during the Manatee County Libraries’ Kids Biz Fair, held Jan. 25 at Braden River Library.

“I love it,” Marin said as visitors looked over her paintings. “I love that people like my art and want to put it on their walls.”

Youth entrepreneurs sold their wares — everything from dog treats and dog ice cream to jars of honey, homemade candies, paintings and slime — to each other and to the guests visiting the fair and the library.

Dozens also stopped in two watch one of two performances offered by Lakewood Ranch’s Zoe Balakrishnan, an 8-year-old attending Robert E. Willis Elementary School. Tickets to “Zoe’s Magic Show” cost $1 apiece. It was her first time performing magic publicly.

