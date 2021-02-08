 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Members gather to discuss their trash.

Manasota Track Club cleans up Gulf of Mexico Drive

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Members gather to discuss their trash.

Buy this Photo
Hank Vroom and his bags of trash.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Hank Vroom and his bags of trash.

Buy this Photo
Julie and George Bressler

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Julie and George Bressler

Buy this Photo
Cindy Common snaps a photo.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Cindy Common snaps a photo.

Buy this Photo
Members cross back over the bridge.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Members cross back over the bridge.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Gallagher and Hillary Maher

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Jennifer Gallagher and Hillary Maher

Buy this Photo
Rob Loeffler

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Rob Loeffler

Buy this Photo
Karen Murray, Cindy Common and Tom Tatarian

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Karen Murray, Cindy Common and Tom Tatarian

Buy this Photo
Tom Tatarian

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Tom Tatarian

Buy this Photo
Felicia Cox

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Felicia Cox

Buy this Photo
A group of members gather plenty of litter.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

A group of members gather plenty of litter.

Buy this Photo
Tom Tatarian and Chris Common

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Tom Tatarian and Chris Common

Buy this Photo
Karen Murray, right, leaps into the trees on side of the road.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Karen Murray, right, leaps into the trees on side of the road.

Buy this Photo
Karen Murray crouches to pick up cigarette butts.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Karen Murray crouches to pick up cigarette butts.

Buy this Photo
Karen Murray crouches to pick up cigarette butts.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Karen Murray crouches to pick up cigarette butts.

Buy this Photo
Members cross into the town of Longboat Key.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Members cross into the town of Longboat Key.

Buy this Photo
Members cross into the town of Longboat Key.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Members cross into the town of Longboat Key.

Buy this Photo
Members head over New Pass Bridge.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Members head over New Pass Bridge.

Buy this Photo
Kelli Carter heads into the foliage.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Kelli Carter heads into the foliage.

Buy this Photo
Janya Smolker and Kelli Carter

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Janya Smolker and Kelli Carter

Buy this Photo
Andy Kish, Phyllis Weitzner, April Shereda and Wendy Stearns

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Andy Kish, Phyllis Weitzner, April Shereda and Wendy Stearns

Buy this Photo
Kim Hull shows what trash can be found in the bay.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Kim Hull shows what trash can be found in the bay.

Buy this Photo
Manasota Track Club

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Manasota Track Club

Buy this Photo
Kim Hull asked members to keep a mental log of trash.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

Kim Hull asked members to keep a mental log of trash.

Buy this Photo
A group of members gather plenty of litter.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 |

A group of members gather plenty of litter.

Buy this Photo
Share
The club adopted a stretch of the road leading into Longboat Key.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Manasota Track Club got acquainted with their newly adopted span of Gulf of Mexico Drive when club members gathered for a cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 6. 

As board member Rob Loeffler ran back and forth over the New Pass Bridge throughout the beginning of quarantine, the amount of trash he saw inspired  him to do something. Then he noticed the stretch of road from near Ken Thompson Parkway to the Chart House was available for adoption and figured it would be good exposure for the club. 

"The entire Manasota Track Club was behind me," Loeffler said of the organization's commitment to quarterly cleanups. On Saturday, about 30 club members ducked into the foliage, scrambled down the bridge approach slopes and crouched to pick up trash. Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium scientist Kim Hull tracked what the club picked up. 

"This is the first time we've done anything, in about five years, that's not running," club president Felicia Cox said. "It's making my heart so full." 

Loeffler offered a $25 Amazon gift card for the strangest item. Contenders included a bike rack, a windshield wiper, a set of printed driving directions, gummy bears and dental floss. 

Related Stories

Advertisement