Lord's Warehouse models reusable fashions

The Lord’s Warehouse fashion show was all about making old looks new.

Eleven models walked the runway March 5 in clothing found in The Lord’s Warehouse, which is full of clothing and accessories donated by Longboat Key residents and visitors.

The sold-out event brought 200 fashion-enthusiasts to Longboat Island Chapel for a morning and afternoon full of food, fashion and fun. The day kicked off with a preview at 10 a.m. where guests could peruse silent auction and raffle items ranging from books and jewelry to artwork and gourmet dining utensils.

Next came lunch, and then finally, the “Once is not Enuf!” fashion show.