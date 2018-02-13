Longboat republicans discuss the future of America

The Republican Club of Longboat Key looked to the future Feb. 13.

Or rather, that was the topic of their guest speaker’s speech.

Retired Col. Mike McCalister, gave a presentation entitled “America: One Nation Under God,” to club members on Tuesday evening.

His address included passages from the U.S. constitution and the Bible. He speaks to church congregations, Sunday school classes, Bible study group and other organizations to preserve Christian values and the rights of America’s churches, a flyer given to attendees said.

McCalister also touched on the future of America and how current events are affecting Florida citizens during his talk.