Guest speaker and retired Col. Mike McCalister and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel

Longboat republicans discuss the future of America

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Guest speaker and retired Col. Mike McCalister and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel

Rich and Sunny McGrath, Jann Logsdon and Pete Rutldge

Rich and Sunny McGrath, Jann Logsdon and Pete Rutldge

Lana McDonald and Jerry and Gay Bowles

Lana McDonald and Jerry and Gay Bowles

Frank Cona, Jane Hunter, Ruth Strauss and Richard Kuzmich

Frank Cona, Jane Hunter, Ruth Strauss and Richard Kuzmich

Nancy and Joe McElmeel and Linda Weber

Nancy and Joe McElmeel and Linda Weber

Alastair Hunter-Henderson and commission candidate Randy Langley

Alastair Hunter-Henderson and commission candidate Randy Langley

Snookie and Kevin Register

Snookie and Kevin Register

Drew Peters and Sharon Freeman

Drew Peters and Sharon Freeman

Roger and Linda Lutz

Roger and Linda Lutz

John Gill and Carol and Bill Scarbrough

John Gill and Carol and Bill Scarbrough

Retired Col. Mike McCalister addressed the club at its monthly meeting on Feb. 13.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Republican Club of Longboat Key looked to the future Feb. 13.

Or rather, that was the topic of their guest speaker’s speech.

Retired Col. Mike McCalister, gave a presentation entitled “America: One Nation Under God,” to club members on Tuesday evening.

His address included passages from the U.S. constitution and the Bible. He speaks to church congregations, Sunday school classes, Bible study group and other organizations to preserve Christian values and the rights of America’s churches, a flyer given to attendees said.

McCalister also touched on the future of America and how current events are affecting Florida citizens during his talk.

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

