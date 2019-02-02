Longboat Library showcases work of local artists, authors

The lawn of Longboat Library was buzzing Feb. 2.

On Saturday afternoon, the library hosted its second annual festival celebrating local artists and authors.

Artists and authors, including Sandi Nowicki, Joan Patridge, Tony Abatte, Sue Reese, Jim LaRose, Jane Webb, Ward Larsen, Chad Myers, Mary Lou Johnson, Amy Elder and Bob and Pat Gussin, were on site showcasing their work that was available for purchase.

Local guitarist Paul Jaffe performed throughout the event as art enthusiasts and bookworms mingled on the lawn enjoying light refreshments.