 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jane Webb displays her children’s book during the festival.

Longboat Library showcases work of local artists, authors

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Jane Webb displays her children’s book during the festival.

Buy this Photo
Books, artwork and jewelry were on display and for purchase.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Books, artwork and jewelry were on display and for purchase.

Buy this Photo
Artists, authors and enthusiasts gather on the lawn of the Longboat Library for the festival.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Artists, authors and enthusiasts gather on the lawn of the Longboat Library for the festival.

Buy this Photo
Gerald Zaltman and Carolyn Mengel were present to discuss Zaltman’s book with readers.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Gerald Zaltman and Carolyn Mengel were present to discuss Zaltman’s book with readers.

Buy this Photo
Pat Gussin signs a copy of her newest book, “Come Home.”

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Pat Gussin signs a copy of her newest book, “Come Home.”

Buy this Photo
Paul Jaffe provides music as a backdrop to the festival.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Paul Jaffe provides music as a backdrop to the festival.

Buy this Photo
Sue Reese poses with her handmade jewelry.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Sue Reese poses with her handmade jewelry.

Buy this Photo
Beverly Eby and Amy Elder

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Beverly Eby and Amy Elder

Buy this Photo
Mary Lou Johnson, Bob and Pat Gussin and Ward Larsen

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Mary Lou Johnson, Bob and Pat Gussin and Ward Larsen

Buy this Photo
Sandy and Jim LaRose

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Sandy and Jim LaRose

Buy this Photo
Photographs by Jim LaRose were on display.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Photographs by Jim LaRose were on display.

Buy this Photo
Share
The second annual Art and Authors Festival took place on Feb. 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The lawn of Longboat Library was buzzing Feb. 2.

On Saturday afternoon, the library hosted its second annual festival celebrating local artists and authors.

Artists and authors, including Sandi Nowicki, Joan Patridge, Tony Abatte, Sue Reese, Jim LaRose, Jane Webb, Ward Larsen, Chad Myers, Mary Lou Johnson, Amy Elder and Bob and Pat Gussin, were on site showcasing their work that was available for purchase.

Local guitarist Paul Jaffe performed throughout the event as art enthusiasts and bookworms mingled on the lawn enjoying light refreshments.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement