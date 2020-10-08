Longboat Key ranked among top islands in the US

Condé Nast Traveler has named Longboat Key among the 15 best islands in the United States.

The luxury and lifestyle magazine’s 33rd readers’ choice awards ranked Longboat Key as the eighth-best island in the country.

Amelia Island ranked ninth and Marco Island ranked third.

Condé Nast Traveler also rated the top 30 resorts in Florida: Zota Beach Resort No. 9 with a score of 97.13 out of 100. The Resort at Longboat Key Club ranked No. 23 with a score of 94.17.

“Our team is very proud of our resort and our club,” said Longboat Key Club Managing Director Rick Konsavage. “Our members are incredible. We have a lot of incredible members that have been here for a long time."

Rick Konsavage servers as the managing director of the Longboat Key Club and the regional director of operations for Ocean Properties.

Konsavage attributed the success of the Longboat Key Club to his staff.

“I attribute it to our staff,” he said. “Our team here is just incredible, well trained, very personable and professional as well. They have a lot of longevity from our staff for our members and also for our resort guests.”

Konsavage also oversees the Zota Beach Resort as part of his duties with Ocean Properties. Both Zota and the Longboat Key Club made Condé Nast Traveler’s list in 2019 too.

Condé Nast Traveler ranked the Zota Beach Resort as the ninth-best resort in Florida. Photo provided by the Zota Beach Resort.

“A lot of people from the east coast of Florida are coming over to the west coast of Florida, so the drive market has been very strong for [the] Sarasota market especially,” Konsavage said. “If you’re on the beach, you’re doing fairly well compared to most resorts or hotels that are in town or in suburban areas.”

Condé Nast Traveler acknowledged readers made their selections for this year's awards during a time when almost no one was traveling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favorites or places they know have brought joy to others,” the publication wrote. “If that sounds like you, consider these lists a jumping-off point for what’s next.”

Konsavage said the Longboat Key Club continued to make improvements throughout the pandemic.

“The golf course now is rated one of the highest levels of golf courses in the state of Florida,” Konsavage said. “Our marina, our Tennis Center, gardens…everything here is now, with the new renovations of our resorts center, it’s put us at another level.”

The Key Club has continued to safely operate many amenities with cleaning, social distancing guidelines and requiring masks for certain activities. It includes specific guidelines to allow people to continue to play tennis and golf.