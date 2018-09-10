 Skip to main content
Dale Wyman places an American flag along Gulf of Mexico Drive on Sept. 10.

Longboat Key Public Works continues 9/11 tradition

The Longboat Key Public Works Department places 2,977 flags along Gulf of Mexico Drive every year on Sept. 10 to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The 2,977 flags will remain standing all day on Sept. 11 and will be taken down the next day.

Dale Wyman places an American flag along Gulf of Mexico Drive on Sept. 10.

Tony Porter walks down Gulf of Mexico Drive placing an American flag about every 20 feet in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Jeremy Rodriguez and Mark Richardson, the streets, facilities, parks and recreation manager work their way down Gulf of Mexico Drive as they place flags about every 20 feet.

Jeremy Rodriguez paces about seven steps between each flag.

Jeremy Rodriguez walks down Gulf of Mexico Drive as he places a flag about every 20 feet in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 2,977 flags will remain standing all day on Sept. 11 and will be taken down the next day.

The Longboat Key Public Works Department places 2,977 flags along Gulf of Mexico Drive every year on Sept. 10 to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Public Works employees separated into five golf carts and placed flags along Gulf of Mexico Drive. In total, 2977 flags will be placed.

Public Works employees placed 2,977 American flags along Gulf of Mexico Drive Sept. 10, which will remain standing all day on Sept. 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key Public Works spent the afternoon lining Gulf of Mexico Drive with American flags Sept 10.

It’s a tradition the town of Longboat Key started in 2002 in conjunction with the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Last year, Hurricane Irma's arrival caused the tradition to be canceled. 

Each flag represents one of the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

A statement from the town said that the idea was developed as a way to make a solemn yet powerful memorial of that day. The flags will remain standing throughout the day on Sept. 11 but will be removed the morning on Sept. 12.

The flags are placed approximately 20 feet apart, or seven paces, apart along the 11-mile stretch of the island.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

