Longboat Key Public Works continues 9/11 tradition

Longboat Key Public Works spent the afternoon lining Gulf of Mexico Drive with American flags Sept 10.

It’s a tradition the town of Longboat Key started in 2002 in conjunction with the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Last year, Hurricane Irma's arrival caused the tradition to be canceled.

Each flag represents one of the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

A statement from the town said that the idea was developed as a way to make a solemn yet powerful memorial of that day. The flags will remain standing throughout the day on Sept. 11 but will be removed the morning on Sept. 12.

The flags are placed approximately 20 feet apart, or seven paces, apart along the 11-mile stretch of the island.