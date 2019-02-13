Longboat Key Home Tour: 3354 Bayou Gate — Heer and Benioni Home

3354 Bayou Gate — Heer and Benioni Home

Ryan Heer and Elijah Benioni purchased their home in 2010.

Upon entering the home, a short staircase leads to an elegant living room decorated with black and white furniture. A mosaic jade coffee table sits in the center near the fireplace.

If You Go When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Where: Seven Longboat Key homes will be on display: 3354 Bayou Gate

3408 Winding Oaks Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive #6

780 Old Compass Road

536 Reclinata Drive

6890 Longboat Drive South Cost: Tickets are $25 and available at each of the homes on the day of the tour.

Although a 1915 Steinway piano sits between the living room and dining room, it’s only there temporarily. Heer and Benioni are holding it for a friend.

When in the living room, guests can either go into a dining room and then the kitchen or take a turn down a hallway where a master bedroom and guest bedroom sit.

One floor up is additional guest space and more bedrooms for visitors. On the lowest level, they have hung a magnetic map and ask their friends and family to mark where they’ve traveled.

Also on the lower level is entertaining space. They are in the middle of creating a wine cellar with some items from the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort. Downstairs also features a movie theater and cabana area that leads out to the pool deck.

Heer said he’s always working on some project to improve the house. He said he’d love to put a koi pond in the front yard, which they’ve done before, but they haven’t decided on that addition.