Longboat Key Home Tour: 3354 Bayou Gate — Heer and Benioni Home

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
3354 Bayou Gate — Heer and Benioni Home
Ryan Heer and Elijah Benioni purchased their home in 2010.
Upon entering the home, a short staircase leads to an elegant living room decorated with black and white furniture. A mosaic jade coffee table sits in the center near the fireplace.
Although a 1915 Steinway piano sits between the living room and dining room, it’s only there temporarily. Heer and Benioni are holding it for a friend.
When in the living room, guests can either go into a dining room and then the kitchen or take a turn down a hallway where a master bedroom and guest bedroom sit.
One floor up is additional guest space and more bedrooms for visitors. On the lowest level, they have hung a magnetic map and ask their friends and family to mark where they’ve traveled.
Also on the lower level is entertaining space. They are in the middle of creating a wine cellar with some items from the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort. Downstairs also features a movie theater and cabana area that leads out to the pool deck.
Heer said he’s always working on some project to improve the house. He said he’d love to put a koi pond in the front yard, which they’ve done before, but they haven’t decided on that addition.