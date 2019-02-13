 Skip to main content
The living room is the first room up the stairs.

Longboat Key Home Tour: 3354 Bayou Gate — Heer and Benioni Home

The living room is the first room up the stairs.

A dining room sits off the kitchen with views of the pool.

A dining room sits off the kitchen with views of the pool.

This painting was done by a friend of Heer and Benioni.

This painting was done by a friend of Heer and Benioni.

The kitchen is painted a dark blue with white cabinets. It leads to two different dining areas.

The kitchen is painted a dark blue with white cabinets. It leads to two different dining areas.

A chaise lounge and other seating with a view overlooking the pool.

A chaise lounge and other seating with a view overlooking the pool.

The master bedroom overlooks the pool deck.

The master bedroom overlooks the pool deck.

The master bedroom is decorated with a shelving unit. The E and R are Heer and Benioni’s first initials.

The master bedroom is decorated with a shelving unit. The E and R are Heer and Benioni’s first initials.

Off of the kitchen is a casual seating area.

Off of the kitchen is a casual seating area.

A guest bedroom with plenty of natural light overlooks the front yard.

A guest bedroom with plenty of natural light overlooks the front yard.

On the middle floor of the house, is a living room area that guests can use when they visit.

On the middle floor of the house, is a living room area that guests can use when they visit.

A guest bedroom features a chic black and white look with the only accent color being a purple chair.

A guest bedroom features a chic black and white look with the only accent color being a purple chair.

Heer and Benioni are making a wine cellar in their basement with some items from The Colony Beach and Tennis Resort.

Heer and Benioni are making a wine cellar in their basement with some items from The Colony Beach and Tennis Resort.

Heer uses the basement as an office, but it also features a cabana and a movie theater.

Heer uses the basement as an office, but it also features a cabana and a movie theater.

Heer and Benioni made a downstairs room into a movie theater.

Heer and Benioni made a downstairs room into a movie theater.

A cabana-like room is attached to the basement and leads out to the pool deck.

A cabana-like room is attached to the basement and leads out to the pool deck.

The pool area is surrounded by trees, giving the yard privacy.

The pool area is surrounded by trees, giving the yard privacy.

Heer and Benioni have lived in this house since 2010.

Heer and Benioni have lived in this house since 2010.

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

3354 Bayou Gate —  Heer and Benioni Home

Ryan Heer and Elijah Benioni purchased their home in 2010.

Upon entering the home, a short staircase leads to an elegant living room decorated with black and white furniture. A mosaic jade coffee table sits in the center near the fireplace.

Although a 1915 Steinway piano sits between the living room and dining room, it’s only there temporarily. Heer and Benioni are holding it for a friend.

When in the living room, guests can either go into a dining room and then the kitchen or take a turn down a hallway where a master bedroom and guest bedroom sit.

One floor up is additional guest space and more bedrooms for visitors. On the lowest level, they have hung a magnetic map and ask their friends and family to mark where they’ve traveled.

Also on the lower level is entertaining space. They are in the middle of creating a wine cellar with some items from the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort. Downstairs also features a movie theater and cabana area that leads out to the pool deck.

Heer said he’s always working on some project to improve the house. He said he’d love to put a koi pond in the front yard, which they’ve done before, but they haven’t decided on that addition.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

