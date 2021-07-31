Longboat Key Garden Club spruces up north fire station

A group of Longboat Key Garden Club volunteers made quick work of 120 plants at the north end fire station on July 31.

Over just 45 minutes, volunteers fought rocks and tree roots to get 120 ixoras and Mexican petunias into the ground to landscape the front of the north end's fire station. Some took charge of the sharper shovels to break apart the dirt, while others loosened the plants' roots to help them better settle into the ground. Club President Susan Phillips said the group wanted to get the planting done so the rest of the space could be mulched next week.

The club recently did planting at Fire Station 92 on the south end of the Key, though the ground was softer and there were fewer plants. These fire station landscaping projects are part of a series of beautification projects the Garden Club has undertaken with the town, and they hope to make enhancements to the Town Center Green in the near future.