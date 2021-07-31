 Skip to main content
In all, 18 volunteers showed up to get the plants in the ground.

Longboat Key Garden Club spruces up north fire station

In all, 18 volunteers showed up to get the plants in the ground.

Ron Doerr rests on his shovel after fighting with a root.

Ron Doerr rests on his shovel after fighting with a root.

Ron Doerr

Ron Doerr

Susan Phillips gathers empty plant buckets.

Susan Phillips gathers empty plant buckets.

Club volunteers spread out to tackle the mass of plants.

Club volunteers spread out to tackle the mass of plants.

Cyndi Seamon breaks up the ground.

Cyndi Seamon breaks up the ground.

Cyndi Seamon lifts another shovel of dirt out to make way for a plant.

Cyndi Seamon lifts another shovel of dirt out to make way for a plant.

Lyn and Mike Haycock

Lyn and Mike Haycock

Marcia Schaub and Jim Brown

Marcia Schaub and Jim Brown

Ana Salgado and Petra Danielson

Ana Salgado and Petra Danielson

Beth Roth, Dee Harmer and Tom Harmer plan to plant.

Beth Roth, Dee Harmer and Tom Harmer plan to plant.

Beth Roth prepares to drop a Mexican petunia into its new home.

Beth Roth prepares to drop a Mexican petunia into its new home.

Steve Branham digs another hole.

Steve Branham digs another hole.

Jim Brown dumps a shovel of dirt away.

Jim Brown dumps a shovel of dirt away.

Sherry Dominick settles a Mexican petunia into its new home.

Sherry Dominick settles a Mexican petunia into its new home.

Sherry Dominick

Sherry Dominick

Linda Gidel stomps on a shovel.

Linda Gidel stomps on a shovel.

The club spent their Saturday planting 120 ixoras and Mexican petunias.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

A group of Longboat Key Garden Club volunteers made quick work of 120 plants at the north end fire station on July 31. 

Over just 45 minutes, volunteers fought rocks and tree roots to get 120 ixoras and Mexican petunias into the ground to landscape the front of the north end's fire station. Some took charge of the sharper shovels to break apart the dirt, while others loosened the plants' roots to help them better settle into the ground. Club President Susan Phillips said the group wanted to get the planting done so the rest of the space could be mulched next week. 

The club recently did planting at Fire Station 92 on the south end of the Key, though the ground was softer and there were fewer plants. These fire station landscaping projects are part of a series of beautification projects the Garden Club has undertaken with the town, and they hope to make enhancements to the Town Center Green in the near future. 

