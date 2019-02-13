 Skip to main content
The Duddleston home is one Old Compass Road in Emerald Harbor.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 780 Old Compass Road— Compasshaus

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

The Duddleston home is one Old Compass Road in Emerald Harbor.

Most of the home decor is white with a few colorful accents spread about.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Most of the home decor is white with a few colorful accents spread about.

A kitchen-seating area overlooks Harris Bayou.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

A kitchen-seating area overlooks Harris Bayou.

The kitchen features seating at a countertop.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

The kitchen features seating at a countertop.

Upstairs there are multiple seating areas.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Upstairs there are multiple seating areas.

Upstairs there are multiple seating areas.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Upstairs there are multiple seating areas.

The master bedroom features large windows that offer a view of Harris Bayou.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

The master bedroom features large windows that offer a view of Harris Bayou.

Artwork and bookshelves welcome visitors to the top floor.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Artwork and bookshelves welcome visitors to the top floor.

Upstairs there are multiple seating areas.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Upstairs there are multiple seating areas.

An office space is available upstairs.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

An office space is available upstairs.

A guest bedroom has two twin beds for visitors to use.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

A guest bedroom has two twin beds for visitors to use.

Off the master bedroom is a large deck overlooking the bayou.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Off the master bedroom is a large deck overlooking the bayou.

The home overlooks Harris Bayou.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

The home overlooks Harris Bayou.

Outdoor seating offers views of Harris Bayou.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Outdoor seating offers views of Harris Bayou.

The Longboat Key Garden Club's home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

780 Old Compass Road— Compasshaus

This all-white modern home, dubbed Compasshaus, is in the Emerald Harbor neighborhood.

The original home was knocked down in 2014, and in 2016, this home, which overlooks Harris Bayou, was constructed. Jonathan Parks was the architect, and Josh Wynn was the builder.

The interior of the home is mostly white, with a dash of accent colors. The main floor leads to a dining area, kitchen and living area accented with a red and black patterned rug and red vase that adds a pop of color.

A colorful, abstract painting hanging on the wall over the kitchen table also adds color to the room.

Upstairs artwork, bookshelves and couches make up a couple sitting areas, with a small section marked off with workout gear.

There are two bedrooms upstairs, including the master that overlooks the bayou. 

The master has its own deck, but the main level also offers outdoor seating for more bayou views.

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

