Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 780 Old Compass Road— Compasshaus

780 Old Compass Road— Compasshaus

This all-white modern home, dubbed Compasshaus, is in the Emerald Harbor neighborhood.

The original home was knocked down in 2014, and in 2016, this home, which overlooks Harris Bayou, was constructed. Jonathan Parks was the architect, and Josh Wynn was the builder.

If You Go When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Where: Seven Longboat Key homes will be on display: 3354 Bayou Gate

3408 Winding Oaks Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive #6

780 Old Compass Road

536 Reclinata Drive

6890 Longboat Drive South Cost: Tickets are $25 and available at each of the homes on the day of the tour.

The interior of the home is mostly white, with a dash of accent colors. The main floor leads to a dining area, kitchen and living area accented with a red and black patterned rug and red vase that adds a pop of color.

A colorful, abstract painting hanging on the wall over the kitchen table also adds color to the room.

Upstairs artwork, bookshelves and couches make up a couple sitting areas, with a small section marked off with workout gear.

There are two bedrooms upstairs, including the master that overlooks the bayou.

The master has its own deck, but the main level also offers outdoor seating for more bayou views.