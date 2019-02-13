Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 6890 Longboat Drive South – Luke Home 

6890 Longboat Drive South – Luke Home

Virginia Luke’s cottage in Longbeach Village was built in 1969 on three lots.

Off the outdoor patio and pool area, complete with lounge chairs and a Tiki bar, the home opens up to a living room with brick walls. To the left of the living room is the dining room, where Luke recently redid the walls with Venetian plaster, which she also did in the bathroom.

If You Go When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Where: Seven Longboat Key homes will be on display: 3354 Bayou Gate

3408 Winding Oaks Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive #6

780 Old Compass Road

536 Reclinata Drive

6890 Longboat Drive South Cost: Tickets are $25 and available at each of the homes on the day of the tour.

After a quick walk through the living room, a hallway to the left leads to the two bedrooms. Behind the living room is the kitchen, where Luke’s late husband converted a built-in oven into a 12-bottle wine rack.

The kitchen leads to a guest suite with a couch and TV in addition to the bed.

Outside, two areas provide seating away from the pool. A bistro-style table and chairs and a set of Adirondack chairs complete “Luke’s holiday beach resort,” which a sign on the garage signifies.

One of the most unusual aspects of the backyard is a dolphin carved into a dead tree. When the tree was chopped, the Lukes used a chainsaw and carved the dolphin into it, giving the yard a one-of-a-kind look.