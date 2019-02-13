 Skip to main content
Virginia Luke’s home has an outdoor pool complete with a tiki bar.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 6890 Longboat Drive South – Luke Home 

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

The living room offers various seating options for guests.

The kitchen is off the living room and leads to a guest suite.

The dining room walls were recently redone with Venetian plaster.

The bathroom walls, along with the dining room ones, were recently redone with Venetian plaster.

A guest bedroom gives off coastal vibes.

The master bedroom is painted a light green color with a calming effect.

The guest suite has its own entrance.

Luke’s late husband made this wine rack out of an old oven.

The pool, tiki bar and outdoor seating complete “Luke’s holiday beach resort.”

The pool, tiki bar and outdoor seating complete “Luke’s holiday beach resort.”

This dolphin was carved from a dead tree.

Virginia Luke’s Village cottage was built in 1969.

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Virginia Luke’s cottage in Longbeach Village was built in 1969 on three lots.

Off the outdoor patio and pool area, complete with lounge chairs and a Tiki bar, the home opens up to a living room with brick walls. To the left of the living room is the dining room, where Luke recently redid the walls with Venetian plaster, which she also did in the bathroom.

After a quick walk through the living room, a hallway to the left leads to the two bedrooms. Behind the living room is the kitchen, where Luke’s late husband converted a built-in oven into a 12-bottle wine rack.

The kitchen leads to a guest suite with a couch and TV in addition to the bed.

Outside, two areas provide seating away from the pool. A bistro-style table and chairs and a set of Adirondack chairs complete “Luke’s holiday beach resort,” which a sign on the garage signifies.

One of the most unusual aspects of the backyard is a dolphin carved into a dead tree. When the tree was chopped, the Lukes used a chainsaw and carved the dolphin into it, giving the yard a one-of-a-kind look.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

