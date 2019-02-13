 Skip to main content
The house is on the Gulf side in the 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive

The house is on the Gulf side in the 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The bottom floor of the house offers direct access to the pool deck.

A living room area is on the bottom floor that walks out to the pool deck.

A living room area is on the bottom floor that walks out to the pool deck.

An outdoor patio is secluded with trees and other greenery.

An outdoor patio is secluded with trees and other greenery.

The dining room has cream walls with blue decor.

The dining room has cream walls with blue decor.

A second table is set against a bay window with green accents.

A second table is set against a bay window with green accents.

In the kitchen, a countertop island offers seating.

In the kitchen, a countertop island offers seating.

Each of the five bedrooms have blue accents and exude a coastal theme.

Each of the five bedrooms have blue accents and exude a coastal theme.

Coastal decor accents the bedrooms.

Coastal decor accents the bedrooms.

Coastal-themed decor accents the bedrooms.

Coastal-themed decor accents the bedrooms.

Shades of blue and tan are scattered throughout the house.

Shades of blue and tan are scattered throughout the house.

Shades of blue and tan are scattered throughout the house, matching the nearby beach.

Shades of blue and tan are scattered throughout the house, matching the nearby beach.

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
Katie Johns Community Editor

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive

This house, which is newly built, sits on Gulf of Mexico Drive with a road leading to the beach.

Thanks to the large and abundant windows, the home is filled with light, which bounces off the white and neutral colors on the interior. Most of the home is filled with white, but green and blue hues add accents here and there.

The spacious kitchen is accompanied by three dining tables. One, with blue accents, is a nicer dining area, while another poses as an island in the kitchen. The third is a booth and table against a window.

Each of the five bedrooms continue a blue and coastal theme.

The bottom floor of the house has a living room area that leads to the spacious pool deck, which has plenty of lounge chairs for visitors.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

