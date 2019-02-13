Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive
This house, which is newly built, sits on Gulf of Mexico Drive with a road leading to the beach.
Thanks to the large and abundant windows, the home is filled with light, which bounces off the white and neutral colors on the interior. Most of the home is filled with white, but green and blue hues add accents here and there.
The spacious kitchen is accompanied by three dining tables. One, with blue accents, is a nicer dining area, while another poses as an island in the kitchen. The third is a booth and table against a window.
Each of the five bedrooms continue a blue and coastal theme.
The bottom floor of the house has a living room area that leads to the spacious pool deck, which has plenty of lounge chairs for visitors.