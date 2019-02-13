Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive

This house, which is newly built, sits on Gulf of Mexico Drive with a road leading to the beach.

If You Go When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Where: Seven Longboat Key homes will be on display: 3354 Bayou Gate

3408 Winding Oaks Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive #6

780 Old Compass Road

536 Reclinata Drive

6890 Longboat Drive South Cost: Tickets are $25 and available at each of the homes on the day of the tour.

Thanks to the large and abundant windows, the home is filled with light, which bounces off the white and neutral colors on the interior. Most of the home is filled with white, but green and blue hues add accents here and there.

The spacious kitchen is accompanied by three dining tables. One, with blue accents, is a nicer dining area, while another poses as an island in the kitchen. The third is a booth and table against a window.

Each of the five bedrooms continue a blue and coastal theme.

The bottom floor of the house has a living room area that leads to the spacious pool deck, which has plenty of lounge chairs for visitors.